Sonos Ace headphones have a $50 discount in Best Buy’s sale

By
Sonos Ace with a Sonos Arc.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Best Buy Tech Fest is going on right now through August 25, and with it you can get the new Sonos Ace headphones for $399 instead of the usual $449, saving you $50. However, it should be stated that there is no explicit “Hey, this deal is part of Tech Fest” sign on the deal, so you may wish to act sooner if you want these headphones for TV watching that link up with other Sonos products. To get yours now, just tap the the button below and you’ll be transported to the sale. Otherwise, keep on reading to see critical information about the headphones’ special capabilities and our justification for you getting them during this sale.

Why you should buy the Sonos Ace

The Sonos Ace provide a great TV watching, and listening, experience with great spatial and surround sound style audio. They come with a 30 hour battery life, minimalist yet comfortable physical design, and the same design sense that makes the best Sonos speakers so popular. One feature that makes the Sonos Ace noteworthy is TV Audio Swap, which connects your headphones to your Sonos Arc soundbar and an increasing array of other favorite Sonos soundbars, directing the audio from the soundbar to your headphones. As mentioned in our Sonos Ace review, this feature delivers an intense surround sound experience, somewhat akin to a full 7.1.4 system.

Next, know that the Sonos Ace are quite comfortable and even stylish. Their simple exterior has a solid headband and features three buttons on the earcups that you’ll learn to use quickly. In addition to being comfortable and soft, the earpads of the Sonos Ace are removable and replaceable. Aside from refreshing the soft loamyness of fresh earpads, this also allows you to go full panda, if you choose, mixing and matching the black and off white color variations of the Sonos Ace. This won’t be the reason why you’ll want to buy the Sonos Ace, of course, but it could be a reason why you’ll continue to wear them after other headphones would have already worn out.

This all leads us to the all important question: Should you buy the Sonos Ace during this sale? If you want the innovation and connection to Sonos, then it just might be at the right price. Just compare these headphones to the usual suspects, like the . Though Sony’s headphones (which we, admittedly, rank as the best headphones) are also on sale right now, their usual price is the same as what the Sonos Ace are now discounted to. In other words, if you’re interested in getting something new and exciting for the same price as an old favorite, getting to the Sonos Ace for $399 is a good deal and saves you $50 from the usual $449. Just tap the button below to do so.

