 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

This $3 app made my Sonos system usable again

By
The SonoPhone app on an iPhone in front of an old Sonos speaker.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

At this point, further complaining about Sonos is more of an exercise in bouncing the rubble than anything else. The damage from a spring overhaul is done, even though the company does continue to slowly push out improvements and fixes to its app.

But incremental improvements so far haven’t done anything about the fact that more often than not the official Sonos app just doesn’t … work. So it’s time for some third-party solutions. And a leading contender on iOS is SonoPhone.

Recommended Videos

This is a $3 app. Not $3 a month — a one-time purchase. That in and of itself is a bit of fresh air in 2024, when we’re being subscriptioned to death. Another plus is that this single app supports both current S2 devices, and the legacy S1 hardware, too. That’s a good thing.

Screenshots from the SonoPhone app.
Screenshots

SonoPhone purports to require fewer taps to do basic functions. I haven’t counted, but that seems to be the case. Or at least it’s close enough that I haven’t really noticed.

The user interface will take just a little getting used to, if only because it’s different than the official Sonos app. (And not just in that it, ya know, works.) Your speakers are accessible from the top — tap to see ’em. And you can group them into “zones” in a way that I think I prefer over the way Sonos does in its app. Just drag one speaker onto another to create a zone. And drag it off to break up the zone. (My “pool” speaker actually is a stereo pair of old Play:1s, and it properly appears as a single speaker. That’s good.)

Screenshots from the SonoPhone app.
Screenshots

All the various music options are here, too. Playlists, favorites, Sonos radio — even music stored on my NAS. It’s all there. And if you have multiple users of a single service in your home, it’s easy enough to tap through and select the right one. (If you’ve ever had a kid spoil your recommendations, you’ll know why that’s a big deal.)

SonoPhone isn’t a particularly sophisticated app, especially in the UI department. (It looks like something you might have found on the Android side of the world a decade or so ago.) And access to the deeper Sonos settings are extremely limited, including adding new speakers. You’ll need to keep the official Sonos app around, for sure.

But at least you won’t need to suffer through it on a daily basis.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
The OnePlus 13 may one-up the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Here’s how
OnePlus 12 Glacial White color held in hand against its red box.

The OnePlus 13 has gotten another tantalizing set of leaks -- including one thing that may give it a significant edge against the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. The latest news comes from Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, which posted that the OnePlus 13 will have IP69 water- and dustproofing.

This is a notch above the IP68 you get with most flagship phones and a big step above the IP65 that came on the OnePlus 12, which meant that it wasn’t rated to survive a dunk in water. An IP69 rating means that the OnePlus 13 will be one of the most durable phones on the market, and it’s certified to survive high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.

Read more
Did you have an iPhone 7? Apple may still owe you money
how to reset an iPhone

It’s been years since the iPhone 7 was released in 2016, but the class action lawsuit against Apple over audio issues has finally worked its way through the courts, resulting in a $35 million settlement. The good news is that if you weren’t aware of this settlement and you are an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus owner, you may still be able to claim the settlement money.

The original deadline for the settlement was June 3, 2024, but the United States District Court for the Northern District of California revised it to July 3, 2024, for unknown reasons.

Read more
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could redefine smartphone batteries
Insides of an iPhone depicted as a wallpaper.

Apple is reportedly eyeing a major battery upgrade for its next iPhone -- one that will not only boost the per-charge efficiency but also pave the way for easier (and hopefully cheaper) repairs. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known industry insider for Apple moves and analyst at Tianfeng International Securities, writes in his latest investor note that Apple is making modifications to the iPhone 16 Pro Max's lithium-ion battery that will increase the energy density.

Battery density is defined as the amount of energy that can be stored per volume, and it is usually measured in watt-hours per liter for an average lithium-based battery, the kind used in smartphones. The benefits of a higher-density battery mean more electrical energy can be put inside a pack, or conversely, the size of the battery can be shrunk without reducing the capacity.

Read more