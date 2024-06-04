 Skip to main content
The best Sonos soundbar, the Sonos Arc, is $180 off today

By
Sonos Arc on a media unit.
Digital Trends

It’s advice that you’ve probably heard before: Even with one of the best TVs around today, you need a soundbar (or other sound system) to accompany it. It can feel like the sound gets left out of the equation. However, this deal on the Sonos Arc — a pickup straight from the top of our list of the best Sonos soundbars — marks it down to $719. That’s a savings of $181 off of its typical price of $900. Tap the button below to see it for yourself and pick one up for your current or new TV set or keep reading to see why we’ve labeled this bar the best of its brand.

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc

The Sonos Arc is a fantastic way to start getting good sound in your home without having to know what you’re doing. The hardest parts are taken care of for you. For example, the ‘Trueplay’ software of the Sonos Arc tunes the sound optimization for the layout and acoustics of your room, not an idealized one. Then, should you take advantage of the Sonos Arc’s wall mounting capabilities, you don’t have to do anything to rebalance the sound for that, a magnetic sensor detects and adjusts bass resonance for you.

Our Sonos Arc review gives a very thorough examination of the soundbar’s capabilities, but also highlights the top qualities. Things like the ease of using Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control, the excellent base for a soundbar, and the ability of the up-firing height channel drivers to create a good surround sound experience. Particularly important for those interested in the best movies is clear dialogue, and we can safely report that the Sonos Arc’s ability to deliver dialogue is clear and precise, with the option to turn on a ‘dialog-enhancement’ mode for even more clarity.

Convinced you want to try Sonos’ finest on a deal price? Tap the button below to find the Sonos Arc for just $719, a markdown of $181 from the typical price of $900. Not ready yet? That’s no problem, there are still other soundbar deals to consider before you make a purchase.

