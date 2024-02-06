Sonos sale: Save on the Arc soundbar and Sub subwoofer today

There’s an ongoing sale of Sonos devices on Best Buy right now, so if you’re on the lookout for subwoofer deals and soundbar deals, we recommend going for the Sonos Sub Gen 3 and the Sonos Arc. The Sonos Sub Gen 3 wireless subwoofer is down to $639 from $799 for savings of $160, while the Sonos Arc is down to $719 from $900 for savings of $181. They’re still relatively expensive, but we assure you that you’ll be getting extreme value for your money because these audio devices are worth it. You’re going to have to hurry with completing the transaction if you want to purchase either of these devices — or both of them — because there’s no telling when these offers will expire.

Sonos Sub Gen 3 wireless subwoofer — $639, was $799

If you want extra bass for your home theater setup, the Sonos Sub Gen 3 wireless subwoofer may be what you’ve been looking for. It’s equipped with a pair of force-canceling drivers at the center to eliminate vibration and rattle, so you’ll be getting powerful bass without any distortion. The wireless subwoofer is extremely easy to set up through the Sonos app, and its slim design will match any aesthetic. You can stream with the Sonos Sub Gen 3 using your home’s Wi-Fi network, and you will be able to wirelessly connect more Sonos speakers if you want to expand your sound system further.

Sonos Arc soundbar — $719, was $900

The Sonos Arc is featured in our list of the best soundbars as the best expandable Dolby Atmos soundbar, with up-firing drivers that enable Dolby Atmos sound and extremely easy pairing with other Sonos devices such as the Sonos Sub Gen 3 above to create an even more immersive listening experience. It’s also a smart soundbar with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa built in, so you’ll be able to use voice commands for functions such as playing music, setting alarms, and asking questions. HDMI eARC technology makes it very simple to set up with your TV, while the Sonos app gives you complete control over the Sonos Arc’s features and settings, including access to all kinds of music streaming services.

