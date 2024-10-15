The Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 are official at $999 and $799

Sonos today unveiled the long-leaked Arc Ultra soundbar, and with it a new subwoofer called the Sub 4. It marks the first new release since the Sonos Ace Headphones in May and comes as Sonos continues to work its way out from under the rubble that was its failed software update earlier this year.
These also likely are the two devices that Sonos delayed in the wake of the software catastrophe. Both will be available starting October 29.
We’re all well aware of what happened earlier this year, so let’s take a look at what’s new:
The Sonos Arc Ultra
The $999 Sonos Arc Ultra uses a 9.1.4 setup with
The Arc Ultra has a new center channel architecture that
The Sonos interview
All the usual features are here as well, including Bluetooth, touch controls, support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, and a microphone for voice control using Amazon Alexa or
Drilling down into the specs a little more, you’ll find 15 Class-D amplifiers. And the Sound Motion setup uses a four-motor, dual-membrane woofer. There are six midwoofers to handle the middle frequencies. And like the original Arc, the Arc Ultra supports
The Arc Ultra sports 2GB of
The Sonos Sub 4
As the name implies, this is the fourth-generation subwoofer and it retails for $799. The shape will be familiar, but
And for those who are worried about how much power a device is drawing when you’re not actually using it,
You can pair a couple of Sub 4s together for a ridiculous amount of bass. But if you already have an older
You can expect the Sub 4 to get all the way down to 25Hz.
This is still a hefty speaker — it weighs just under 26 pounds,