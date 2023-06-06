Sonos Beam soundbar just got an unprecedented price cut

One of the best soundbar deals at the moment is on the Sonos Beam at Best Buy. The latest model is currently reduced from $499 to $350 so you save nearly $150 off the regular price. A high-end soundbar in this price range, Sonos is always a popular brand for anyone seeking great audio so it’s likely this deal won’t stick around for long. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the Sonos Beam

There’s a lot to like about the Sonos Beam. Crucially, it promises easy setup while also delivering immersive and room-filling sound. It offers advanced audio processing so you get balanced sound from wall to wall at any volume level. That includes even at low volumes. Switch to the Night Sound mode in the app and you get even better quality with the intensity of loud effects lowered and the quieter sounds enhanced. There’s also a Speech Enhancement mode for guaranteeing crystal clear dialogue with Oscar-winning sound engineers having helped fine-tune the soundbar to provide such quality.

Tuned well in every way, it’s good enough quality that we’re able to compare the Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, despite the latter being much more expensive. While the sound quality might be better on the Arc, many features are available across both devices. If you can’t justify the extra expense, you’ll still benefit from some of the features in one of the best soundbars around.

Hook it up to a Dolby Atmos compatible TV and the Sonos Beam is able to map sounds in space for a 3D style effect so it feels like airplanes are flying overhead, or that footsteps are genuinely nearby. Besides the app, there’s also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support so you can command it with your voice, as well as control other smart home devices. The Sonos Beam is an ideal addition to your living room environment.

Usually priced at $499, the Sonos Beam is available at Best Buy for $350 for a limited time. A saving of nearly $150 is unlikely to be around for long so if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your audio equipment, this is your chance. You’ll love how great it sounds for the price as well as how easy it is to use.

Editors' Recommendations