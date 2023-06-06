 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sonos Beam soundbar just got an unprecedented price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar.
Sonos

One of the best soundbar deals at the moment is on the Sonos Beam at Best Buy. The latest model is currently reduced from $499 to $350 so you save nearly $150 off the regular price. A high-end soundbar in this price range, Sonos is always a popular brand for anyone seeking great audio so it’s likely this deal won’t stick around for long. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the Sonos Beam

There’s a lot to like about the Sonos Beam. Crucially, it promises easy setup while also delivering immersive and room-filling sound. It offers advanced audio processing so you get balanced sound from wall to wall at any volume level. That includes even at low volumes. Switch to the Night Sound mode in the app and you get even better quality with the intensity of loud effects lowered and the quieter sounds enhanced. There’s also a Speech Enhancement mode for guaranteeing crystal clear dialogue with Oscar-winning sound engineers having helped fine-tune the soundbar to provide such quality.

Tuned well in every way, it’s good enough quality that we’re able to compare the Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, despite the latter being much more expensive. While the sound quality might be better on the Arc, many features are available across both devices. If you can’t justify the extra expense, you’ll still benefit from some of the features in one of the best soundbars around.

Related

Hook it up to a Dolby Atmos compatible TV and the Sonos Beam is able to map sounds in space for a 3D style effect so it feels like airplanes are flying overhead, or that footsteps are genuinely nearby. Besides the app, there’s also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support so you can command it with your voice, as well as control other smart home devices. The Sonos Beam is an ideal addition to your living room environment.

Usually priced at $499, the Sonos Beam is available at Best Buy for $350 for a limited time. A saving of nearly $150 is unlikely to be around for long so if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your audio equipment, this is your chance. You’ll love how great it sounds for the price as well as how easy it is to use.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Get these Philips water-resistant wireless earbuds for $18
philips t2206 true wireless earbuds deal woot june 2023 lifestyle image

Regular readers will know roughly what kind of headphone deals unfold each day and will get why we're stunned by being able to buy true wireless earbuds for just $18. The earbuds in question are Philips T2206 True Wireless Earbuds so they're not exactly the very best, but they are incredibly cheap. The deal is available at Woot where the earbuds normally retail at $50 so you're saving 64% off the regular price. If you have a Prime membership, you also get free standard shipping included in the deal. Sound tempting? Let's take a look at what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the Philips T2206 True Wireless Earbuds
In an ideal world, you might want the very best headphones but there's invariably a catch. The obvious one is money -- amazing headphones aren't cheap -- but you might also be someone that's prone to losing their earbuds frequently and it's pretty painful to spend hundreds of dollars on earbuds that you soon misplace. That's where the Philips T2206 True Wireless Earbuds come in. At this price, they're bordering on disposable.

Read more
This 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is $220 off at Best Buy
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Best Buy is the place to shop for TV deals. We saw a lot of fantastic discounts during Memorial Day weekend, and Best Buy has extended a few past that official sale. For instance, this 65-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV is down to just $450 from its usual $670. That's a nice discount of $220, bringing this mid-priced TV into budget TV territory. This deal has been live for a while now, but don't get too comfortable with it. It could end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV
As one of the best TV brands around, it's always worth considering buying a Samsung TV. In the case of this Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV, while the best TVs may have moved onto OLED or QLED technology, this is still a very fine example of 4K.

Read more
Best Buy has a 50-inch QLED 4K TV for $400, and it’s not a bad buy
TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sits on an entertainment center in a living room.

If you’re looking to expand, upgrade, or build your home theater entirely from scratch, there’s a price drop on a QLED TV at Best Buy right now. The 50-inch model of the TCL 5-Series 4K Smart TV is discounted $30 from down to $400. Its regular price of $430 is pretty impressive for a QLED TV, and this discount makes it even more so. Best Buy is including free shipping with your purchase, and the TV also comes with three free months of AppleTV+ and one month of free FuboTV.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch 4K QLED Smart TV
When it comest to ensuring you get a TV with superior picture quality, QLED and OLED picture technologies are pretty much the cream of the crop. OLED TVs use self-lit pixels to create impressive image contrast, but this 50-inch 4K TV by TCL utilizes QLED technology, which provides impressive picture quality using nanoparticles called quantum dots. These supercharge its brightness and color, and make the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV a great option for your home theater if you’re looking to create an immersive and lifelike viewing experience. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, which adds another layer of depth to the experience.

Read more