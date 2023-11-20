If you don’t have a soundbar in your home theater setup yet, Black Friday deals present the perfect opportunity to integrate one. There are a lot of Black Friday soundbar deals available already, including from one of our favorite brands, Sonos. As part of Best Buy Black Friday deals you can grab three different models of Sonos soundbar. The cheapest option, the Ray, starts at $223. If you want something really classy, the magnificent Sonos Arc is $720. We’ve broken down these deals below so you can weigh your options.

Sonos Ray soundbar — $223, was $280

The Sonos Ray has a few enticing aspects. The first is its size. It’s an all-in-one soundbar, meaning it doesn’t have a separate subwoofer or additional stereo speakers. That doesn’t mean it’s compromising on sound. The Sonos Ray has the ability to process dynamic sound, so it will still position certain sound effects in the room around you. It delivers crisp dialogue and booming bass without having the two muddle each other. It’s also very easy to set up, so you’ll have it up and running in minutes.

Sonos Beam soundbar — $399, was $499

Like the Ray, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) can be setup by itself. It’s a quick setup that will pair with your TV super quickly. This soundbar has the quality you’d expect from Sonos, with a few bonuses. For one, the Beam works with Dolby Atmos, so it can create a virtual sound experience by projecting sound into specific areas of the room. It’s like having surround sound with just one speaker. The Beam produces crisp, quality dialogue at every volume, and you can use Night Mode to dampen big explosions when other people in the house are sleeping.

Don't Miss:

Sonos Arc soundbar — $719, was $900

Why is the Sonos Arc so much more expensive? It all comes down to the little things. You can fine-tune the sound in it via Trueplay. It will detect if it’s mounted on a wall and temper bass to reduce vibrations. Even the LED lights on the Arc adjust to the light levels in the room. The Sonos Arc is meant to be the starting point for a more comprehensive home theater setup. You can add a Sonos subwoofer and Sonos One SLs to build a movie theater level sound system in your home.

If you’re preparing a full home theater setup, make sure you check out Black Friday TV deals. You want a powerful new soundbar to have an equally powerful TV above it.

Editors' Recommendations