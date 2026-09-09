 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sonos’ big comeback update lets ChatGPT control your music and speakers

ChatGPT gets the remote, Sonos gets a second chance

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sonos 27
Sonos

Sonos is giving its speakers a new set of tricks, and this isn’t just a new hardware release. The company has been working on improving the Sonos app experience. The Sonos 27 has begun rolling out, bringing AI control through services such as ChatGPT and Claude. We covered the platform’s announcement last week, but the first wave of features is now becoming available to users. The update is free for Sonos S2 products, with individual features depending on the hardware.

Sonos handed ChatGPT the remote, and its app is getting a second chance

The big new addition is Sonos 27mcp, an Early Access integration built on the Model Context Protocol. Once connected and authorized, it lets an external AI assistant control your Sonos system from its own interface. So in practice, you could ask ChatGPT to play music in the kitchen or adjust the volume without leaving the conversation you are already having. Sonos names ChatGPT and Claude as supported examples, with the initial rollout focused on US English users.

Sonos Ray soundbar on a wooden cabinet
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Sonos is also developing its own music-focused AI assistant, Sonos 27voice, which can understand requests based on moods or vague descriptions of songs. That arrives in Early Access later this fall, initially in the US and English, while customizable agents with their own personalities and voices are planned for 2027.

Your backyard speakers can become movie-night surrounds

Portable surrounds are another useful hardware feature. A matched pair of Move 2 or Sonos Play speakers can detect their position near a compatible soundbar and automatically switch into rear-surround duty. The supported soundbars are Arc Ultra, Arc, Beam Ultra, and Beam Gen 2. When movie night is over, you can pick the speakers up and take them elsewhere.

Recommended Videos

Headphone linking is also coming, allowing the new Ace Ultra headphones to move audio between the headphones and compatible Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi. It arrives in Early Access on September 29 alongside the headphones. The original Ace does not receive this feature, so existing headphone owners should not assume the software update unlocks full system integration.

Architecture, Building, Furniture
Sonos

The app still has something to prove

For many Sonos owners, the app improvements may matter more than another AI assistant. The 2024 redesign removed familiar features and introduced serious reliability problems, damaging the company’s reputation among its most loyal customers. Sonos 27 expands the improved navigation in July, with Home, System, and Search tabs, better room organization, and a virtual volume knob controlled with a two-finger gesture.

The September update also adds Siri and Shortcuts support, a refreshed iPad layout, and additional queue and music-service controls. Presets and new system-health views are due later this fall. The update is rolling out in phases, so it may not appear on every device immediately. Sonos has confirmed that the navigation rollout is moving beyond the earlier optional testing phase. After the trouble caused by its last major redesign, the real test will be whether these improvements make the system more dependable in everyday use.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
How to download movies and shows from Apple TV
Everything you need to know before your next offline watch party.
Apple TV running on iPad

Imagine you’re settled in the backseat of a car, ready to enjoy some Apple TV on your iPhone or iPad during a long road trip or your daily commute. Don’t let a poor wireless signal reception or a limited data plan ruin your viewing experience.

Instead, download your favorite TV shows and movies before you hit the road. Whether you want to catch up on the latest dramas or keep the kids entertained with quality children’s content, we’ll guide you through the simple steps to download everything you need.

Read more
Sony WH-CH730N and WH-CH530 get longer battery life, new colors, and better calls
The WH-CH730N gets up to 75 hours of battery life, while the WH-CH530 stretches to 55 hours
Sony WH-CH730N headphones launched

Sony is refreshing the more affordable end of its wireless headphone lineup. The company has launched the WH-CH730N and WH-CH530, successors to the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 respectively.

We first heard about both headphones in July, when import documents revealed their model numbers and several expected colors. At the time, there was no information about battery life, audio upgrades, or connectivity changes. Now Sony has filled in those blanks.

Read more
Sony brings back its fan-favorite WH-1000XM4 headphones with a replaceable battery and 10-band EQ
The WH-1000XM4C sticks to the old formula but adds a few smart improvements
Sony WH-1000XM4C headphones

Sony is officially giving the WH-1000XM4 another run. More than six years after the headphones launched in August 2020, the company has introduced the WH-1000XM4C, also called the M4 2nd Gen.

The new model sticks closely to the formula that made the original XM4 so popular. It keeps the compact foldable design and Sony’s 1000X Series noise cancellation, but there are a few changes for 2026. Sony has retuned the sound, added a 10-band equalizer, and introduced Lavender alongside Black and Platinum Silver.

Read more