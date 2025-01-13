 Skip to main content
Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has been replaced by a board member

By
Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Following what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the company’s more than two-decades-long history, Sonos has announced the departure of its CEO, Patrick Spence, effective immediately. Spence is replaced by Tom Conrad, an independent member of the Board since 2017, according to a Sonos press release, as Interim CEO, also effective immediately.

The move will come as no surprise to those who have been following events at Sonos since May 2024, when the company launched a new version of its software that was riddled with bugs and missing many of the features its customers had come to depend on.

In the time since the launch, the company has made effortsapparently massive ones — to bring its software back to its previous state of stability, but as of January 2025, bugs still remain.

Though Sonos has never acknowledged this officially, it’s widely believed that Spence pushed his team to launch the new software on an accelerated basis so that he could meet his previous 2023 promise to investors that Sonos would enter a new multi-billion-dollar category by June 2024.

That category turned out to be wireless headphones, and the product — which Sonos launched on schedule — turned out to be the Sonos Ace. Unfortunately, the Ace aren’t tied into the Sonos ecosystem to the same degree that its wireless speakers are, prompting many to wonder why the app needed to be redesigned in the first place.

The app fiasco prompted several observers, including Digital Trends, to call for Patrick Spence to step down. It seems the Sonos board now agrees with that recommendation.

Will the company fare better under new leadership? It’s too early to tell. But whoever takes the reins on a permanent basis should heed the painful lessons of the recent past: When your product, which has been chosen by millions of customers to fill their homes with music, relies on a stable, fully-featured software platform, do not jeopardize that no matter how many promises you make to investors. Disappointing them is nothing compared to the price you’ll pay for breaking the long-term trust your customers have placed in your company and its products.

Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
