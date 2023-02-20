 Skip to main content
The next generation of Sonos speakers has leaked, again

Phil Nickinson
By

If you’re waiting on Sonos to announce the next generation of its venerable wireless speakers, wait no longer. The Verge has received lifestyle marketing images of at least part of the new lineup, which has yet to be unveiled by Sonos itself.

The two new speakers that are featured in the leak (and which also have been referenced by an accessories manufacturer) are said to the be Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300. They’re meant to replace the aging Sonos One and, presumably, the discontinued Sonos Play:3 and are said to be headed for a late March release.

A lifestyle image of the Sonos Era 100, as leaked by The Verge.
The Era 100 looks roughly like the Sonos One — more cylindrical than a rounded box — and is expected to cost somewhere around $250, which is just a little more than the current Sonos One. But it will gain a good bit of functionality with the addition of Bluetooth audio, as well as a line-in function via USB-C — both of which you’re not able to do with the current generation of speaker.

The Era 300 is the big brother, both physically larger and with better audio, including support for up-firing audio for Dolby Atmos support when connected to a TV, and spatial audio otherwise. It’ll cost around $450, which would be about a 50% increase over what the Play:3 originally went for, but also about $100 less than the current Sonos 5.

There’s a lot more left to learn about technical specs, though apparently neither the Era 100 nor the Era 300 have Ethernet ports — that duty would be handled by an adapter. There will still be microphones for voice control — recall that Sonos has its own implementation these days.

We’ll also have to see what sort of deals Sonos might make available if you want to buy these speakers in pairs, which is the sort of thing you’ll have to do if you want to use them with your home theater setup, or even as a strong (if not inexpensive) stereo pair.

And we’ll also have to wait and see just what else Sonos itself has to say about things.

Apple AirPlay 2: the wireless audio and video streaming tech fully explained
Simon Cohen
Tyler Lacoma
By Simon Cohen and Tyler Lacoma
February 14, 2023
Apple AirPlay 2 control center.

When it comes to listening to music wirelessly, most people think of Bluetooth. It's built into just about every smartphone on the planet, and a huge number of tablets, desktops, and laptops have it too. But if you own Apple hardware, you need to know about a Bluetooth alternative that works over Wi-Fi, called Apple AirPlay 2.

AirPlay 2 is much more than just a simple pairing option: It lets you send both audio and video to a growing variety of devices, such as TVs, speakers, Apple TV boxes, Macs, and home theater receivers, all sans wires. If you own more than one AirPlay 2-compatible audio device, you can stream your music to just one of them, some of them, or all of them without losing synchronization. If that sounds cool, stay with us. We're going to point out all of the exciting features of AirPlay 2 and show you how to use it.
What is AirPlay anyway?

Read more
These Fruity Pebbles earbuds are a cereal junkie’s dream come true
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
February 13, 2023
Fruity Pebbles-themed JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds.

You know what we don't get enough of these days? Headphone companies doing collaborations with sugary breakfast cereal brands. Thankfully that conspicuous absence will soon be filled by JLab and Post, with two special edition sets of Fruity Pebbles-inspired products: The $35 Go Air Pop, and the $30 JBuddies Studio.

These Flintstones-themed devices will be available directly from the JLab website starting on March 7, which is National Cereal Day -- but you knew that already, didn't you? JLab provided no rationale for why it chose to engage with Post Consumer Brands on this partnership, but it's a good bet that the company has been keeping close tabs on Skullcandy -- its closest competitor -- and its recent collaborations with Doritos on earbuds and gaming headsets.

Read more
OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s spatial audio makes me want to ditch the AirPods Pro
Tushar Mehta
By Tushar Mehta
February 12, 2023
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 black case on a cork coaster and black earbuds on a white and gray table top.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds are among a half-dozen gadgets OnePlus launched at its Cloud 11 event. These earbuds intend to elevate your sound experience with a rich and highly customizable audio profile, Google's Fast Pair support, high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio through the LDAC and LHDC Bluetooth audio codecs, Dolby Audio, and noise cancellation.

While these features have essentially been carried over -- and slightly improved -- over the first generation of the OnePlus Buds Pro launched last year, the Buds Pro 2 are equipped with spatial audio capabilities that help create a realistic and experiential 3D audio space around you. Along with spatial audio, the earbuds also support head tracking to simulate an ambiance that changes as you move your head around.

Read more