If you aren’t familiar with Sonos, it’s a company that creates high-end audio for the consumer market and is essentially just a step down from the really high-end audiophile gear you might see around. As such, its products are expensive, and we don’t often see a lot of good deals on them. Luckily, we’ve found a rare and excellent Black Friday deal on the Sonos Era 100, which actually sits at the top of our list of best wireless speakers. While it usually goes for $249, you can grab it from Best Buy for $199, which isn’t a massive discount, but it’s more than we’ve seen in a while, so it’s worth grabbing it up before the deal expires.

Why you should buy the Sonos Era 100

One of the most impressive things about the Sonos Era 100 is that it fills the room much more than you would expect with something that is this relatively small. Given that it’s a larger speaker, it also has a lot more bassy sound, which is great if you love bass-heavy tracks and worry about finding a small and portable speaker that can manage them. That doesn’t mean that it’s mostly a bass beast, the rest of the frequencies are also rather nuanced, rather than being drowned out by the bass, so it’s the Sonos Era 100 is very versatile, which, of course, is great if you’re going to use it with a friend that has various musical tastes.

The Sonos Era 100, like most wireless speakers these days, can connect to an app that gives you a bit more functionality, such as the quick tune that uses the built-in microphone to tune the EQ of the speaker to the room you have. It works for both Android and iOS, so no worries there, although there is a more advanced mode for iOS which Digital Trend’s reviewer Simon Cohen found to be almost imperceptible. That said, the app can be a bit finicky when actually controlling the speaker but, luckily, you do have some face buttons at the top that give you some control as well. Also, one thing to keep in mind is that this isn’t really water-resistant or made for outside weather, so don’t expect to take to picnics or while camping.

The Sonos Era 100 is certainly a high-end speaker with a high-end price attached to it, but it’s absolutely worth it, especially when you consider the $50 discount from Best Buy. Even so, if that’s still a bit too pricey for you, be sure to check out some of these Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals for some alternatives.

