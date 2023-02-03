Sonos really makes some excellent home theater, surround, and audio products, whether you’re looking for a little boom from a subwoofer, or some clear audio from a set of satellite speakers or soundbar. They do tend to be on the pricy side, which is why our list of the best Sonos deals is always a great place to start if you’re looking for some new gear. Or, and you’re going to love this, you can always dive right into Best Buy’s Sonos flash sale, which is happening right this moment. There are a bunch of Sonos products discounted for the event, and we’ve scooped up all of the best deals for you, and shared them below.

Sonos Beam — $400, was $450

With a long list of features, as you’d expect from Sonos products, this soundbar offers high-quality audio, crystal clear dialogue, and a super-easy setup process that will get you immersed in theater-quality audio in minutes. It supports Dolby Atmos, and works with assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to set timers, check the news, control smart home devices, and much more. You can also stream music, radio, and audiobooks directly to the system. If you want to know more details, be sure to check out the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, which explores the Dolby Atmos support and shows how this system really sets itself apart from the competition.

Sonos Sub — $650, was $750

With any quality surround setup, you’ll need a subwoofer for some punch, thump, and boom. Nothing quite compares to the sound of a jet engine kicking on, explosions rocking the whole house, or some dull binaural tones vibrating the furniture. This wireless, WiFi, and Ethernet-ready subwoofer will give you all of that, and more. It’s compatible with the new generation of Sonos mobile app too — Sonos S2. Expand your sound system and fine-tune the experience, with a super easy setup.

Sonos Arc — $800, was $900

Incorporating eleven high-performance drivers, with a magnetic sensor to intelligently adjust the EQ — tempering bass resistance — this is not your average soundbar. You can stream music, access Google Assistant and Alexa, use Sonos TruePlay to customize sound, and connect easily with NFC technology — it takes just a tap to sync with compatible devices. An ambient light sensor will even detect the room brightness and adjust the LEDs so they’re not distracting. This thing is packed with awesome features, and most of all, it sounds phenomenal when connected to any Sonos home theater system. Want to know what else it has to offer or how the experience shapes up? Take a look at the Digital Trends Sonos Arc soundbar review, you won’t be disappointed.

Sonos Arc with Sub Bundle — $1,850, was $2,050

At this point, Sonos needs no introduction, so the most important thing to note is that this bundle includes everything you need to build a first-class, immersive sound experience in your home. It includes a Sonos Arc soundbar, a Sub 3 (Gen 3) wireless subwoofer, and two One SL wireless smart speakers. You won’t have to look around for compatible products, instead it’s all here in one, convenient package.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations