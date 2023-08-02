 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sonos Move 2 leak: new portable has the Era 100’s best features

Simon Cohen
By
A leaked image of the Sonos Move 2 in olive.
A leaked image of the Sonos Move 2 in olive. The Verge

A new fully-portable Sonos speaker is on its way, according to Chris Welch at The Verge. Citing sources who are apparently very familiar with Sonos’ plans — along with a product photo that leaves little to the imagination — the new speaker is the second-generation Move, reportedly called the Sonos Move 2. Welch, whose previous Sonos leaks have proven to be very accurate, claims the Move 2 will make its official debut in September.

From the outside, other than the new olive color, the speaker in the photo looks nearly identical to the existing Sonos Move. The beefy portable hasn’t been put on much of a diet — Welch says that the Move 2 will clock in at just over six pounds, which is roughly what the Move weighs. However, under that familiar body lies some important changes.

Sonos Roam with Sonos Move
Sonos Move (first-gen) in black, and Sonos Roam. Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The biggest of these is that the new speaker will be a stereo unit, thanks to a set of angled tweeters. This is the same approach that Sonos used in bringing stereo sound to the Sonos Era 100, which has replaced the mono-only Sonos One. You’ll still be able to stereo-pair two Sonos Move 2s for even more expansive sound, but now a single Move 2 will give much a much wider soundstage than the original Move.

Related

Stereo isn’t the only change that has been inspired by Sonos’ most recent speakers. The Move 2 also gets revised touch controls with a dedicated volume slider and a USB-C port on the rear panel that can do more than simply charge the speaker. You can expect to be able to attach an adapter, as you can on the Era 100 and Era 300, which will (depending on the type) give you an analog line-in, and reportedly, you’ll also be able to charge your other devices from the port using the speaker’s internal battery.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of the battery, this too has been improved — dramatically so if The Verge’s report is accurate — with up to 24 hours of playback time. The first-gen Move can only last about 10 hours. The included wireless charging cradle has also been redesigned and is no longer hard-wired to its wall adapter.

All of these changes come at a bit of an increased cost. Welch says the Move 2 is expected to sell for $449 — $50 more than the first-gen Move.

As with the Era speakers, you can expect to use Sonos’ in-house voice assistant, or Amazon Alexa (when connected to Wi-Fi), but apparently Google Assistant is still AWOL.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Sonos likely planning a smaller, cheaper Move portable speaker
The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.

The Sonos Move is an excellent portable speaker, and so far, it's the only Sonos model that sports the versatility of a Bluetooth connection. But if a recently spotted FCC filing is any indication, we could soon see a much smaller, and possibly less expensive edition of the Sonos Move -- a Move Mini, perhaps.

As The Verge points out, the drawing contained in the FCC documents clearly illustrate a device with its own wireless charging cradle (a design that is similar to the existing Move) but that also has a round, cylindrical shape.

Read more
Best Cyber Monday Portable Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Bose, JBL, and Ultimate Ears
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 in a pool.

Cyber Monday may be over, so is Black Friday, but there are still plenty of cheap Bluetooth speakers from the likes of Bose, JBL, and Ultimate Ears on offer as part of Cyber Week. But with so much on offer, how can you possibly track down the best deal on the Bluetooth speaker you have set your sights on? That's where we come in — we've cataloged all the best Cyber Monday portable speaker deals right here, so you don't have to traipse all over the web to track them down.
The Cyber Monday portable Bluetooth speaker deals

Bose SoundLink Micro -- $69 ($30 off)
Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker -- $114 ($66 off)
JBL Boombox -- $380 ($120 off)
Sony SRS-XB01 -- $15 ($20 off)
JBL Clip 3 -- $30 ($40 off)
Sony SRS-XB12 -- $35 ($25 off)
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom -- $40 ($60 off)
JBL Flip 4 -- $60 ($40 off)
Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE -- $70 ($110 off)
JBL Charge 4 -- $100 ($80 off)
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 -- $120 ($30 off)
Bose Soundlink Revolve -- $120 ($80 off)
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 -- $170 ($30 off)
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ -- $240 ($60 off)
JBL Xtreme -- $150 ($30 off)
JBL Xtreme 2 -- $250 ($100 off)
JBL Charge 3-- $90 ($60 off)

Read more
Sonos Move vs. Bose Portable Home Speaker: Smart portable shootout
sonos move vs bose portable home speaker 3

Launched within weeks of each other, the $399 Sonos Move and $350 Bose Portable Home Speaker are both hoping to find a spot on coffee tables and picnic benches wherever people gather and want to listen to music. Similar in functionality (both offer Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant), they will nonetheless appeal to slightly different buyers -- and not just because of the price difference. To understand why, here's our head-to-head comparison of these superb wireless and portable smart speakers.
Portability
Let's start with the one thing that really separates these speakers from almost every other wireless smart speaker: Portability. So what makes a portable speaker, well, portable? Size, weight, a handle or other grabbable feature, and a battery to power it. Both the Move and the Portable Home Speaker have batteries, so it's really down to the other three elements and the Bose nails them all.

The Portable Home Speaker is smaller, lighter, and has the better handle for securely carrying it from place to place. We could easily give the Sonos Move style points for having a recessed hand-grip that is invisible unless you look at its back, but we'd have to deduct just as many usability points because that same hand-grip just isn't as confidence-inspiring as the fabric-wrapped flexible strap that lets you swing the Portable Home Speaker like a lunchbox.

Read more