Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker is 25% off for Black Friday

Sonos Move Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker.
Sonos

If you’re thinking about grabbing a new Bluetooth speaker during Black Friday deals, you should check out this deal. As part of Best Buy Black Friday deals, the Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker is down to $134 after a $46 discount. Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals are a great way to either save some money or buy a fancier speaker for a cheap speaker price. This offer is the latter, as Sonos is a top speaker brand that we can’t recommend enough. We’ve broken down why you should buy this Bluetooth speaker below, but don’t wait too long before you head to the sale and grab it.

Why you should buy the Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker

The Sonos Roam is a great option for camping, river trips, or picnics. It’s perfect for bringing a little music to any outdoor event. Sonos is one of our favorite speaker companies when it comes to soundbars and home theater setups, and the smaller Roam is impressive too. It’s surprisingly loud for how small it is, so you won’t have to crank it to max in every situation. In terms of portability, it’s 6.6-inches long and just under 3-inches in diameter. It weighs just under one pound so it won’t drag your pack down during a hike. It has ten hours of continuous play with one charge, so you can keep the tunes going for a full day trip without worrying about recharging. It’s not ultradurable, but it’s waterproof and dustproof — ready for adventure.

The sound quality is the most important factor in a speaker, so how does the Roam measure up? It has some patented Sonos tech in it to help it shine. It uses Trueplay, a technology that helps the speaker adjust its frequency levels depending on its environment. So it won’t sound tinny in wide open spaces and it won’t overwhelm you with bass in a small car.

The Sonos Roam is down to $134 as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale. If you want a high-quality speaker for an affordable price, grab this deal before Best Buy runs out of stock or ends the sale.

