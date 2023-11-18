 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A massive Sonos Black Friday sale just started at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals
Sonos

Sonos is one of the brands to watch for during Black Friday because it’s one of the most popular names in the audio industry. If you’re planning to buy a new soundbar or speaker, you’re in luck because Best Buy just launched a Sonos Black Friday sale. There are discounts on different kinds of devices, with prices ranging from affordable to expensive, so no matter your needs and budget, there’s surely going to be a perfect offer for you from these Black Friday deals. You’ll need to hurry in choosing what you’ll purchase if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure when these bargains will expire.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Sonos Black Friday sale

If you’re on the hunt for Black Friday soundbar deals, we highly recommend going for the Sonos Arc, which is from $900 for savings of $181. It sits at the top of our roundup of the best soundbars because it’s easy to set up, but it provides excellent surround sound and works with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. However, if you want a cheaper alternative, the most affordable soundbar in the ongoing sale is the Sonos Ray, which offers impressive sound despite its compact size. It’s , following a $57 discount on its original price of $280.

With Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals always in high demand, you shouldn’t miss this chance to get the Sonos Roam, the best portable Sonos speaker in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, for instead of $180 for savings of $46. It may be lightweight, but it offers amazing sound, and it’s totally water and dustproof. You can also go for the Sonos Era 100, the successor to the much-loved Sonos One, as it’s $50 off for a from $249.

Don't Miss:

You’ve got a lot of options in Best Buy’s Sonos Black Friday sale so things may get overwhelming, but you need to push through and select the offer that you’re taking advantage of quickly because with the demand for discounts on Sonos devices, these bargains may not last much longer. Whether you’re a hardcore audiophile or a casual music lover, you won’t regret going for a Sonos, so take a look at all the deals from Best Buy and make your decision on what to purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Don’t miss these 32-inch TV Black Friday deals from just $90
Digital Trends Best Black Friday TV Deals

If you've been figuring out what size TV you should buy and it turns out 32 inches is just right, you may have found your options a little slimmer than with bigger TVs. While many of the best TVs are much bigger, you can still buy from some of the best TV brands as part of the Black Friday deals going on at the moment. There are some truly fantastic 32-inch TV Black Friday deals around with deep discounts to be found. We've picked out the very best deal while also featuring others you can check out.
Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deal

Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV -- $90, was $150
For a super cheap TV that will suit either your living room or your bedroom, the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV has all the essentials you need at this price. It might only have a 720p resolution but it has Fire TV built-in so it's simple to find all your favorite apps and thereby stream plenty of different shows and movies. Additionally, there's Alexa voice control support saving you from needing to grab your remote so often. Instead, you can speak to the TV to change input, change channel, find something to watch and all kinds of things.

Read more
Best Buy Black Friday TV deals: Save on LG, Samsung, Sony, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday TV Deals

Best Buy is staying true to its name, as the retail giant is churning out some impressive prices as part of its Black Friday deals. This is great news if you’re hoping to land a discount on a new TV this Black Friday shopping season. It’s pretty easy to find price drops on TVs, with even the best TVs seeing frequent discounts, but right now we’re seeing more significant TV deals taking place with Black Friday around the corner.

In Best Buy Black Friday deals you can currently find deals on top TV brands. If you want to look at individual brand's offers, check out Samsung TV Black Friday deals, Sony TV Black Friday deals and LG Black Friday deals. The smallest TV on this list is 43-inches, so if you need something smaller head over to 32-inch Black Friday TV deals. For something larger, browse 55-inch TV Black Friday deals and 70-inch TV Black Friday deals. If you just have a gift card to burn, or you're just loyal to Best Buy, check out some of the great Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals happening now too.

Read more
The best 55-inch TV Black Friday deals right now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 55 Inch TV Deals

Black Friday deals are historically the best time of year to buy a new TV with many retailers homing in on offering the absolute best prices on highly sought after TVs. With so many TV deals going on, we've focused on the best 55-inch TV Black Friday deals currently available. A great mid-range size for many homes, there are some awesome deals on big name brands including the best TV brands. Read on while we take you through what's out there.
Best 55-inch TV Black Friday deal
TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV -- $300, was $450

TCL makes some of the best QLED TVs and much of that quality is reflected in the TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV. It has the ever attractive QLED panel paired up with useful features like a high brightness Direct LED backlight to provide an enhanced viewing experience. It also has Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology so you get fantastic motion clarity. Even when gaming, there's a fast 120Hz variable refresh rate to ensure no risk of motion blur. For picture quality, there's a HDR Pro+ package of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support for accurate colors and finer details.

Read more