A massive Sonos Black Friday sale just started at Best Buy

Sonos is one of the brands to watch for during Black Friday because it’s one of the most popular names in the audio industry. If you’re planning to buy a new soundbar or speaker, you’re in luck because Best Buy just launched a Sonos Black Friday sale. There are discounts on different kinds of devices, with prices ranging from affordable to expensive, so no matter your needs and budget, there’s surely going to be a perfect offer for you from these Black Friday deals. You’ll need to hurry in choosing what you’ll purchase if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure when these bargains will expire.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Sonos Black Friday sale

If you’re on the hunt for Black Friday soundbar deals, we highly recommend going for the Sonos Arc, which is from $900 for savings of $181. It sits at the top of our roundup of the best soundbars because it’s easy to set up, but it provides excellent surround sound and works with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. However, if you want a cheaper alternative, the most affordable soundbar in the ongoing sale is the Sonos Ray, which offers impressive sound despite its compact size. It’s , following a $57 discount on its original price of $280.

With Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals always in high demand, you shouldn’t miss this chance to get the Sonos Roam, the best portable Sonos speaker in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, for instead of $180 for savings of $46. It may be lightweight, but it offers amazing sound, and it’s totally water and dustproof. You can also go for the Sonos Era 100, the successor to the much-loved Sonos One, as it’s $50 off for a from $249.

You’ve got a lot of options in Best Buy’s Sonos Black Friday sale so things may get overwhelming, but you need to push through and select the offer that you’re taking advantage of quickly because with the demand for discounts on Sonos devices, these bargains may not last much longer. Whether you’re a hardcore audiophile or a casual music lover, you won’t regret going for a Sonos, so take a look at all the deals from Best Buy and make your decision on what to purchase as soon as possible.

