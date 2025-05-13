 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sonos uses AI superpowers to boost dialogue in latest soundbar update

By
Sonos Arc Ultra.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Sonos has turned to AI to make speech clearer in your content, with a new Speech Enhancement feature, a technology that it’s now pushing out via a software update. The aim is to ensure that you can hear every word that’s spoken, so the important dialogue isn’t lost within the rest of the soundtrack.

Clarity has been a growing problem for TV watchers, with increasing emphasis on that pounding bass or immersive soundtrack, sometimes the spoken elements get lost. That’s a particular frustration for those with any sort of hearing loss, because you might not be able to follow the action at all, instead resorting to subtitles – which are often of varying quality.

Recommended Videos

Sonos’ new Speech Enhancement feature aims to address this, with Sonos saying that AI provided a real “breakthrough”, allowing the speech to be separated from other audio in the centre channel, so that it can be emphasized. It’s not just about pushing the speech harder, it’s about making it clear while still preserving the rest of the sound experience.

Related

Working with the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (a UK-based organization supporting those who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus) the new Sonos Speech Enhancement feature offers four levels to choose from, with the top level specifically design for those with hearing loss.

To access the feature you’ll have to use the (beleaguered) Sonos app. Here’s how Sonos describes the four different levels:  

  • Low – A subtle, artistic nudge that emphasizes dialogue while maintaining the original experience and creator intent.
  • Medium – A medium enhancement that provides better dialogue clarity and a tasteful balance of the surrounding mix elements.
  • High – A higher setting that makes dialogue obviously prominent while reducing other mix elements.
  • Max – The most pronounced setting where dialogue clarity takes full priority, designed for those with hearing loss. Unlike the more balanced approach of Low, Medium and High levels, Max level further controls the dynamic range of non-speech elements, placing dialogue firmly at the forefront of the experience.

Soundbars have offered speech enhancement options for a number of years, but Sonos says that these modes “lacked the effectiveness and sound quality needed to truly solve the problem”. The solution is Sonos’ AI-powered offering, which is rolling out to the Sonos Arc Ultra from today.

Sonos Speech Enhancement in app controls
Sonos

Just to be clear, this isn’t about volume, it’s about changing the emphasis in the soundtrack so that the listener has more control over how speech comes through. If you find that you struggle to make out what people are saying in movies or TV shows, then this could be the solution.

“One in three adults in the UK experience hearing loss, and it is reported that just under one in four adults in the USA do too,” said Lauren Ward, Lead RNID Researcher. “This tool has the potential to impact a large number of people.”

The Sonos Arc Ultra features on our selection of best soundbars, offering one of the best Dolby Atmos experiences, with the flexibility to expand the system to make it more potent. We previously praised the dialogue delivery when we reviewed the Sonos Arc Ultra, but now things should be even better.

Topics
Chris Hall
Chris Hall
News Writer
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just…

Editors’ Recommendations

Sonos’ unannounced video streamer reportedly uses an advertising giant’s software
Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.

Sonos reportedly has partnered with online advertising company The Trade Desk on its as-yet unannounced (and almost certainly delayed) video streaming device, according to Janko Roettgers, who in his September 12 Lowpass newsletter cited "multiple sources with knowledge of the partnership."

The Trade Desk is a publicly traded company, currently valued at just over $50 billion, and describes itself as "the omnichannel advertising platform built for the open internet." In August, Roettgers reported that since 2019 the company has been building its own smart TV operating system to compete against Roku, Amazon, and Google. But that's something that The Trade Desk has denied, according to Digiday.

Read more
DTS Clear Dialogue brings AI to the ‘what did they say?’ problem
A frustrated-looking couple holds a TV remote.

Whether it's audio compression, poor recording quality, or directors who take an ambivalent attitude toward portions of their scripts, TV dialogue comprehension faces a lot of challenges these days. DTS, the company best known for its DTS:X theatrical and home digital surround sound, thinks it has the answer: an AI-based technology that it calls DTS Clear Dialogue. The company announced the new feature, which it plans to license to smart TV makers, at IFA Berlin.

Instead of specialized soundbar designs or dedicated wireless earbuds, DTS Clear Dialogue uses a machine learning algorithm to understand which parts of a soundtrack are made of voices and which parts are ambient sounds or effects like gunshots or squealing tires. It should work on any type of content, from live sports to Hollywood blockbusters.

Read more
Sonos Ace headphones now work with more Sonos soundbars
The Sonos Ace headphones in front of the Sonos Arc soundbar.

After a few months with just partial compatibility, the Sonos Ace headphones now work with all of the company's soundbars and can take advantage of the TV audio swap feature. That's the feature by which audio will be routed to the Sonos headphones instead of the soundbar itself, which is great for some private listening when you don't want to disturb someone else.

It's the sort of feature that Google has had with its earbuds and Google TV devices, and that Apple TV has enjoyed with the various AirPods models. The main difference here is that Sonos isn't an operating system in the same regard, so it has to handle the audio handoff a little further downstream. And so now the Ace can intercept audio via the Sonos Ray and Sonos Beam, in addition to the Sonos Arc, which worked at launch.

Read more