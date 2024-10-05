Sony’s gorgeous Bravia 8 OLED TV has a $500 price cut today

If you’ve been shopping around for a new 55-inch TV, we thought we’d bring this fantastic offer to your attention: For a limited time when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 Series OLED at Best Buy, you’ll pay $1,500. At full price, this model sells for $2,000.

This is one of the greatest Best Buy deals we’ve seen this month so far. And as a matter of fact, the Sony 75-inch Bravia 7 Series is also on sale! Do keep in mind that the Bravia 7 is a QLED model, while the Bravia 8 is an OLED.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 8 Series

The Sony Bravia 8 Series is Sony’s flagship OLED TV for 2024, falling right between the Bravia 7 and Sony’s 2024 QLED flagship, the Bravia 9 Series. The Bravia 8 Series ditches LED lighting altogether in favor of self-emissive pixels that can individually be toggled on or off. This is why OLEDs are renowned for inky black levels and rich, accurate colors. And in the case of the Bravia 8 Series, the display has over 8 million pixels to work with!

Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR is always working overtime, ensuring that every frame is packed with as much color and contrast as possible. That’s on top of the TV’s ability to upscale non-4K sources to deliver an image that goes beyond HD. The Bravia 8 comes with class-leading HDR support, too, allowing you to experience Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced media the best way possible.

This is also a fantastic TV for gaming. Thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity, plus VRR and ALLM support and a native 120Hz refresh rate, the Bravia 8 keeps you immersed in the action. Say goodbye to screen tearing, ghosting, and other frame rate troubles.

And what would a new Sony TV be without the Google TV OS? The latest version of the popular Google UI is a hub for apps, games, smart home controls, and casting via Chromecast or AirPlay 2.

We’re not sure how long this Sony Bravia 8 discount is going to last, so now could be the best time to buy. Save $500 when you purchase the Sony 55-inch Bravia 8 Series OLED at Best Buy, and be sure to take a look at some of the other OLED TV deals we’ve had our eyes on.

