One of Sony’s best 55-inch OLED TVs just got a massive price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV, one of the brand’s best OLED TVs with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Best Buy, is currently available from the retailer with a $600 discount. Instead of its original price of $2,000, you’ll only have to pay $1,400 in one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now. There shouldn’t be any hesitation on your end if you want to take advantage of the offer though, because it may get taken down at any moment.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV

The Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 55-inch screen, which is powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR that delivers intense contrast and vivid colors. The TV’s XR 4K Upscaling will let you enjoy HD content in nearly 4K quality, while XR Motion Clarity ensures smoothness and clarity even when there are fast-moving images such as in action movies and sports programs. The Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV also comes with exclusive features that will let you maximize the capabilities of the PlayStation 5.

Like all of the best TVs, the Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV is a smart TV. It operates on the Google TV platform, which not only grants easy access to all of the top streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but also enables voice commands through the built-in Google Assistant. The Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV also works with devices running on Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s HomeKit, for easier integration with your smart home setup.

Any family’s living room will get a huge boost from the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV, which is a very tempting purchase because of Best Buy’s $600 discount on its sticker price of $2,000. It’s yours for just $1,400, but you need to be quick if you want to get it for this price. We don’t know how many units are left in the retailer’s sale of the highly rated 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV, so add it to your cart and check out immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

