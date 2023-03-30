This is the cheapest 55-inch Sony 4K TV worth buying today

If you’re looking for a great new TV to kick back and enjoy some of the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more with, there’s not a lot of great 4K TV deals taking place today. However, one of the TV deals worth pouncing on is at Best Buy, where you can get the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV for just $450. This is a $100 savings from its regular price of $550, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV

The Sony X75K 4K TV makes a great centerpiece for your home theater, particularly if you’re looking for a television that’s not too big and not too small. The 55-inch screen presents all of your favorite shows and movies in stunning 4K resolution, with HDR capability that takes the picture quality to the next level. It has a high refresh rate that makes it a good TV for people who enjoy sports and other fast-paced content, including gamers. This works to keep the picture from breaking apart during fast-paced sequences, and makes whatever you’re watching more lifelike and immersive. This TV is even capable of upscaling older content into modern 4K resolution with 4K XR Reality PRO technology, bringing all of the older shows and movies you love into modern quality.

The Sony X75K 4K TV is also a premium Smart TV. This means it has access to streaming platforms built right into its software, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and Peacock, among many others. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes all of your favorite content into one place, and with its AirPlay 2 capabilities, you can stream photos, music, and other content to the TV straight from your Apple device. Amazing picture quality will be on display whether you’re using the TV with external devices, a cable subscription, or any of the built-in streaming services. Like all of the best TVs, the Sony X75K 4K TV creates a lifelike, immersive experience in your home theater.

Just $450 at Best Buy today, the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV is a steal. This deal makes for a savings of $100, as the TV would regularly cost $550. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

