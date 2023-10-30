Early Black Friday deal knocks $600 off this 65-inch Sony OLED TV

Black Friday deals are always the ideal time to save big on a new TV. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV for $1,700 so you save a hefty $600 off the regular price of $2,300. A fantastic TV, this will look great in your living room whether you’re a big movies fan or love gaming. Here’s what else you need to know about one of the best TV deals before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV

With Sony being one of the best TV brands, you pretty much already know that the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is going to be an unmissable TV. It offers exceptional OLED picture quality with a ton of key features. For instance, there’s XR OLED Contrast Pro which analyzes and enhances the picture so you get immersive depth and realism, along with ultra-detailed shadows and crisp highlights.

The TV supports billions of colors through XR Triluminos Pro so you get an enhanced range of hues and saturations meaning precise details can be spotted with whatever you’re watching. Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR helps add to the picture quality while also upscaling anything that isn’t 4K levels of quality. Dolby Vision support further helps while there’s intelligent motion processing too so blur is a thing of the past.

For gamers, there’s a dedicated game menu with some great features for getting things just how you like them. There’s also support for 4K/120 and variable refresh rates with HDMI 2.1 ports ensuring the best for the latest games consoles. It also has exclusive features for PS5 owners with auto HDR Tone Mapping automatically adjusting the HDR settings of your console for better results. This easily makes it one of the best TVs for PS5 owners.

Other neat extras include Acoustic Surface Audio+ for a superior audio experience and clear dialogue, while Google TV as the operating system works like a dream to make it easy to find streaming content, either with the remote or your voice.

A feature-packed TV, the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is normally priced at $2,300. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $1,700 so you save $600 off the usual price. It’s a great TV for every home. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

