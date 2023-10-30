 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Early Black Friday deal knocks $600 off this 65-inch Sony OLED TV

Jennifer Allen
By
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.
Sony / Sony

Black Friday deals are always the ideal time to save big on a new TV. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV for $1,700 so you save a hefty $600 off the regular price of $2,300. A fantastic TV, this will look great in your living room whether you’re a big movies fan or love gaming. Here’s what else you need to know about one of the best TV deals before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV

With Sony being one of the best TV brands, you pretty much already know that the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is going to be an unmissable TV. It offers exceptional OLED picture quality with a ton of key features. For instance, there’s XR OLED Contrast Pro which analyzes and enhances the picture so you get immersive depth and realism, along with ultra-detailed shadows and crisp highlights.

The TV supports billions of colors through XR Triluminos Pro so you get an enhanced range of hues and saturations meaning precise details can be spotted with whatever you’re watching. Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR helps add to the picture quality while also upscaling anything that isn’t 4K levels of quality. Dolby Vision support further helps while there’s intelligent motion processing too so blur is a thing of the past.

Related

For gamers, there’s a dedicated game menu with some great features for getting things just how you like them. There’s also support for 4K/120 and variable refresh rates with HDMI 2.1 ports ensuring the best for the latest games consoles. It also has exclusive features for PS5 owners with auto HDR Tone Mapping automatically adjusting the HDR settings of your console for better results. This easily makes it one of the best TVs for PS5 owners.

Other neat extras include Acoustic Surface Audio+ for a superior audio experience and clear dialogue, while Google TV as the operating system works like a dream to make it easy to find streaming content, either with the remote or your voice.

A feature-packed TV, the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is normally priced at $2,300. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $1,700 so you save $600 off the usual price. It’s a great TV for every home. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
85-inch model of Samsung’s Frame TV is over $1,500 off today
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

Stylish and a fantastic TV, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is currently on sale at Walmart. Usually priced at $4,297, it's down to $2,749 for a limited time as part of Walmart's flash deals so you save a huge $1,548. While this isn't an impulse purchase, if you've been checking out all the TV deals for a truly great TV to invest in, this is your chance. Check it out now by either hitting the buy button or keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV
As one of the best TV brands, Samsung has truly changed up the TV world with the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV. Unlike other TVs, it's designed solely to be placed on your wall. The idea is that it has an art mode when the TV is off so that it becomes a display of your art collection, whether that's through your own photos or by choosing from the Art Store with more than 1,400 works of art to choose from. A built-in motion sensor means it only displays such artwork if the TV knows someone is in the room. It looks gorgeous and blends into your surroundings so much better than the other best TVs.

Read more
Samsung is having a sale on every size of the S90C QD-OLED 4K TV
Samsung S95C OLED

Sometimes a TV manufacturer needs to offload some stock. The easiest way to do that is knock a few hundred dollars off the whole line and start shipping them. When manufacturers like Samsung do this, we take notice. For instance, Samsung seems like it needs to get rid of the S90C OLED TV. Right now the 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models are all on sale with discounts as steep as $700.

If you're considering upgrading to an OLED TV this is a great opportunity. Samsung is one of the best OLED manufacturers out there, right next to LG, so this S90C will definitely live up to the hype (and the price tag). We're not sure how long this sale will last, so you should check it out ASAP. Like we mentioned, this seems like a fire sale to get rid of stock, so these TVs are likely to sell out very soon.

Read more
Dreaming of a big TV? This 86-inch LG 4K TV is under $1,000 today
LG UN7000 Series 5-Inch 4K Smart TV

For families who've always wanted a massive TV in their living room, don't miss this chance to get the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV for less than $1,000 from Best Buy. Instead of $1,250, you'll only have to pay $900, for savings of $350. Opportunities like this don't happen often, so if you're interested, you shouldn't hesitate to complete the transaction. Get this large screen for cheaper than usual by proceeding with the purchase right now, because if you wait until tomorrow, its price may be back to normal.

Why you should buy the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV
Before buying the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV, you should first make sure that you've got enough space for it by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy. Once you've confirmed that you do, then you can go ahead with your purchase with confidence, as it's made by one of the best TV brands. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you'll be watching your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and vivid colors, and with LG's a5 AI Processor Gen 6, color and contrast will automatically be adjusted to optimal settings depending on ambient light.

Read more