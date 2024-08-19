The 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV is over $900 off today

Whenever there are huge discounts from Sony TV deals, you can be sure that the offer will attract a lot of attention. After all, Sony is one of the best TV brands. Here’s an offer that you don’t want to miss — the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV, originally $2,800, down to $1,898 from Best Buy. It’s still not cheap, but the savings of $902 on this OLED TV is definitely noteworthy. There’s no telling how long this bargain will last though, so if you’re interested in it, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV

The 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV will require you to consult our guide on what size TV to buy first, as you should make sure that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom to fully appreciate the capabilities of this large display. This OLED TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience inside your own home. Sony’s XR Processor will boost the color, contrast, and clarity of everything that you watch, and you’ll never run out of content to consume as the Google TV platform will give you access to all of the popular streaming services.

As an OLED TV, the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV features organic light-emitting diodes that make all of the light that the TV produces. This enables one of the most important benefits of an OLED TV: the ability to create perfect black levels when the diodes are turned off. Other advantages of OLED TVs include superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort. You can ready more in our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison.

In one of the most interesting TV deals that you can shop today, Best Buy has slashed the price of the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV to $1,898 from $2,800, for $902 in savings. This is an excellent price for this OLED TV, which is probably also what a lot of other shoppers are thinking. Before the stock up for sale runs out, we highly recommend pushing through with the transaction to secure your own 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV immediately, as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.