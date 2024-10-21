 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $700 off — for now

By
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.
Sony / Sony

For those who are on the hunt for OLED TV deals, it rarely gets better than this — the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV, which is originally priced at $2,200, is down to $1,500 from Best Buy. That’s $700 in savings on an excellent display for any living room or bedroom, but we’re not sure how long the offer will remain available. If you think this is the screen upgrade that you’ve been waiting for, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can because the discount may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV

The Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV is featured in our roundup of the best OLED TVs as one of the more affordable models that still provides amazing picture quality and stunning HDR performance. These are possible with Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which processes and remasters thousands of on-screen elements instantly. The OLED TV runs on the Google TV platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services, but also enables voice commands through Google Assistant.

The OLED TV technology in the Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV offers the ability to create perfect black levels — which no other type of TV can do — for lifelike details and extremely vibrant colors. Our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison highlights other advantages of OLED TVs, including superior response time that makes gaming more enjoyable, wider viewing angles that will let you watch from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Related

Sony TVs always attract a lot of attention when they appear in TV deals, and there’s no chance that the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV will be an exception. A $700 discount from Best Buy slashes its price from $2,200 to $1,500, which is a fantastic price for a display of this caliber. You’ll need to act quickly though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain ends. The offer may expire as soon as tomorrow, so if you don’t want to miss out on these savings for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV, you have to finish the transaction immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best Sony TV deals: Save on best-in-class 4K TVs and 8K TVs
The Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K Google TV hanging over a media center in a living room.

Whether you prefer to watch movies, sports, or your favorite YouTube content, it’s difficult to go wrong when doing so with a Sony TV. Sony is widely considered one of the best TV brands and it’s a regular among the best TV deals. You can find all sorts of discounted sizes among today’s best Sony TV deals, including 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals. Below we’ve compiled all of the best Sony TV deals to shop right now, as well as a little information on why each might go well with your home theater. Read onward to get in on the savings, and you can also check out today’s Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals if Sony doesn’t have what you’re looking for.
Sony 75-inch X77L 4K Google TV — $900, was $1,000

While this TV may look understated on this list, due to its price, it is actually hard to overstate how beloved this TV is for its affordability and budget beauty. Even at this price point, Sony delivers premium 4K upscaling powered by its 4K X-Reality PRO 4K reference database. If you own a PS5, you'll appreciate the Sony exclusive automatic HDR tone mapping that changes up the TV's setting automatically when you play PS5 games, giving you the best possible settings. Furthermore, this is a Google TV, so you'll have the opportunity to use over 10k apps on your new Sony TV.

Read more
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $450
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Whatever your favorite content may be it can likely be made a more enjoyable experience with a large TV. There are plenty to shop among today’s best TV deals, but here we’re taking a look at 75-inch TV deals specifically, which is a great size if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. Today’s 75-inch TV deals include top brands such as Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, TCL TV deals, and more. We’ve got all of the details organized below, so read onward and grab a new TV if you see a price point you like. And if you’d like to take a look at deals on some other TV sizes be sure to check out the current 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals.
Insignia 75-inch F50 4K Fire TV — $450, was $600

The Insignia F50 isn’t going to blow anyone away on paper, but when it comes to actually sitting down and watching this TV it’s going to give most people everything they’re looking for. It has plenty of smart capabilities, including the ability to connect directly to online content and easy, built-in access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube. But without much fuss it also produces a sharp, clear 4K image that’s enjoyable to watch. It even has HDR capabilities, providing a wide range of color details and sharper contrast.

Read more
Best TV deals: LG, Sony, Samsung, TCL, and more
Vizio OLED TV

There’s a lot to choose from among today’s best TV deals, with Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals at the top of the list. Premium picture quality is also available at discount, as there are some QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals out there as well. Reading onward you’ll find what we feel are today’s best TV deals of the bunch, as well as as some information on why each might best fit into your home theater. If you prefer to take a look at what savings are available by TV size, don’t miss the current 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals.
Hisense 55-inch A6 Series 4K Smart TV — $240, was $300

For a large screen TV at a fraction of the expected cost, check out this TV from Hisense. It has everything you need to get the modern TV experience, including a gaming mode, HDR and HDR10, a 4K AI upscaler for older content, and a special sports mode. This sports mode automatically changes the screen's settings to accommodate sports programming without you having to fiddle with each option. Additional bonuses like the included voice remote, DTS Virtual X, and the ability to connect directly to the TV with Bluetooth headphones and speaker make this TV easily go head-to-head and achieve victory over any other TV under $500.

Read more