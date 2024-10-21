This 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $700 off — for now

For those who are on the hunt for OLED TV deals, it rarely gets better than this — the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV, which is originally priced at $2,200, is down to $1,500 from Best Buy. That’s $700 in savings on an excellent display for any living room or bedroom, but we’re not sure how long the offer will remain available. If you think this is the screen upgrade that you’ve been waiting for, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can because the discount may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV

The Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV is featured in our roundup of the best OLED TVs as one of the more affordable models that still provides amazing picture quality and stunning HDR performance. These are possible with Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which processes and remasters thousands of on-screen elements instantly. The OLED TV runs on the Google TV platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services, but also enables voice commands through Google Assistant.

The OLED TV technology in the Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV offers the ability to create perfect black levels — which no other type of TV can do — for lifelike details and extremely vibrant colors. Our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison highlights other advantages of OLED TVs, including superior response time that makes gaming more enjoyable, wider viewing angles that will let you watch from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Sony TVs always attract a lot of attention when they appear in TV deals, and there’s no chance that the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV will be an exception. A $700 discount from Best Buy slashes its price from $2,200 to $1,500, which is a fantastic price for a display of this caliber. You’ll need to act quickly though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain ends. The offer may expire as soon as tomorrow, so if you don’t want to miss out on these savings for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV, you have to finish the transaction immediately.