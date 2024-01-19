 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $600 on this 65-inch Sony OLED TV in Best Buy’s 3-day sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.
Sony / Sony

If you’re willing to go all out in upgrading your home theater setup, you should be looking at TV deals like Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $2,300, it’s down to $1,700 following a $600 discount. It’s still not cheap, but this is the type of TV that will elevate your viewing experience to heights you’ve never thought possible. You’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested though — this bargain is part of the retailer’s three-day sale, but there’s a chance that stocks run out much sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV

The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV is highlighted in our roundup of the best OLED TVs for a variety of reasons, including fantastic picture quality provided by 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch screen and support for HDR content, as enabled by Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. It’s also a smart TV that runs on Google TV for access to all of the most popular streaming services, as well as hands-free voice control through Google Assistant. The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV is perfect for PlayStation 5 owners, as it offers exclusive features such as automatic HDR setting adjustments, alongside gaming-specific settings through the Game Menu.

Is it worth it splurge on an OLED TV though? In our OLED versus QLED comparison, QLED TVs remain cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen size basis, but you’ll want to spend extra on OLED TVs for advantages such as perfect black levels, superior response times, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and less blue light emissions for better eye comfort.

Related

For those who are interested in OLED TV deals, here’s a bargain that you should heavily consider — the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV at $600 off, which brings its price down to $1,700 from $2,300. It’s still on the expensive side, but we can assure you that you’ll be getting amazing value if your purchase this TV. There’s still some time before Best Buy’s three-day sale ends, but it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute because we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by then, so if you want to have the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep with a discount, complete the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This 65-inch TV just had its price slashed to $400 for the Super Bowl
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo. TCL / TCL

If your budget is tight but your hopes high, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals for you with a TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV down to just $400 right now. Perfect for the Super Bowl, you’ll be able to enjoy the big game in style. It normally costs $430 so there’s a relatively slim discount here but when it was that cheap to begin with, $400 is all the sweeter. There’s an extra $20 off if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member as well. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Read more
Best QLED TV deals: Save on TCL, Samsung, Vizio, and more
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

Home theater shoppers need to direct their attention to the TV department right now, as it’s a good place to land some big savings. In particular, QLED TVs are seeing some awesome discounts, with brands like TCL, Hisense, and Samsung offering QLED TVs as low as $250. QLED is one of the best picture technologies on the market, so you can be sure you’re getting an impressive viewing experience with any one of these TVs, and right now, they make up the best QLED TV deals available.
TCL 50-inch Class Q5 Series 4K Google TV — $250, was $400

If you want to try the tech in the comfort of your own home, it is hard to image being able to find a better price and size then this 50-inch offering from TCL. It also features HDR Pro+, Motion Rate 240, and DTS Virtual:X from the TV's speakers. Speaking of sound, if you live in a busy household where everyone does their own thing, you'll appreciate the ability to be able to connect your Bluetooth headphones directly to the TV for private, considerate listening.

Read more
Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for under $270 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

If it's time to upgrade your home theater system, Walmart TV deals are a great place to start looking. While TVs have gotten dramatically cheaper over the years, you're still going to be dropping at least a triple-digit number on a new one. Thankfully Walmart TV deals cut quite a bit off the price tag. Below we've collected LED, QLED, OLED, HD and 4K TVs from Walmart. These comes from all sorts of brands, so check out the full list. If you want to brows for yourself, here's a link to all of the TVs for sale at Walmart.

Hisense 43-inch Roku 4K TV -- $268, was $338

Read more