The 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is $800 off right now

Sony is one of the authorities in the OLED TV space, so don’t miss this opportunity to get the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV at $800 off from Best Buy. From its original price of $2,800, it’s down to $2,000, which is an excellent price for a display of this caliber. That’s a pretty big discount on a top-quality TV, and we’re pretty sure it won’t last long as we expect the offer to draw a lot of attention. Before the bargain disappears, make sure to complete your purchase — you may regret it if you miss out on one of our favorite OLED TV deals today.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV

The Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV will deliver a viewing experience that’s similar to watching in the theaters, but within the confines of your own living room. As an OLED TV, which use organic light-emitting diodes instead of a backlight, the Sony Bravia 8 is capable of creating perfect black levels, which is something that other types of TVs can’t achieve. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and access to billions of real-world colors with Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro technology, your eyes will feast on the impressive visuals. We highly recommend checking out our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for its 65-inch screen. The Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV runs on the Google TV platform.

For those who are wondering whether you should buy the Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV over a QLED TV, our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison highlights the reasons. In addition to perfect blacks, OLED TVs offer superior response time that will be amazing for gamers, wider viewing angles so you can clearly see the screen from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

