 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is $800 off right now

By
2024 Sony Bravia 8 4K OLED TV.
Sony

Sony is one of the authorities in the OLED TV space, so don’t miss this opportunity to get the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV at $800 off from Best Buy. From its original price of $2,800, it’s down to $2,000, which is an excellent price for a display of this caliber. That’s a pretty big discount on a top-quality TV, and we’re pretty sure it won’t last long as we expect the offer to draw a lot of attention. Before the bargain disappears, make sure to complete your purchase — you may regret it if you miss out on one of our favorite OLED TV deals today.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV

The Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV will deliver a viewing experience that’s similar to watching in the theaters, but within the confines of your own living room. As an OLED TV, which use organic light-emitting diodes instead of a backlight, the Sony Bravia 8 is capable of creating perfect black levels, which is something that other types of TVs can’t achieve. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and access to billions of real-world colors with Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro technology, your eyes will feast on the impressive visuals. We highly recommend checking out our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for its 65-inch screen. The Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV runs on the Google TV platform.

For those who are wondering whether you should buy the Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV over a QLED TV, our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison highlights the reasons. In addition to perfect blacks, OLED TVs offer superior response time that will be amazing for gamers, wider viewing angles so you can clearly see the screen from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

If you’re on the hunt for an OLED TV in today’s TV deals, you should set your sights on the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV. It’s available from Best Buy with an $800 discount that slashes its price from $2,800 to $2,000, which is actually a steal if you consider the capabilities of this display. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to pocket the savings though, as there’s a chance that the stocks that are up for sale will be gone as soon as tomorrow. Close your transaction for the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV as soon as you can.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

There are a lot of TV deals out there to shop today, and they include sizes spanning 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, 85-inch TV deals, and more. But you can also land some savings on a TV with premium picture quality, as there are quite a few OLED TV deals going on. An OLED TV delivers one of the best pictures you can get in a TV right now, which is why we’ve rounded up all of the best OLED TV deals to consider for some savings. Most of the best TV brands have several OLED TVs in their lineup, so you’ll find Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and LG TV deals among them. Read onward for all of those details, and if you’re looking for another technology with comparable image quality you can also check out the current QLED TV deals.
LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,100, was $1,400

The C4 Series is a step into LG’s advanced TV lineup. It’s packed with features, including an AI Processor Gen 7 that up converts all your favorite content into 4K as you watch, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers, and four HDMI ports for connect peripheral components in excess. This TV leans heavily on AI and the webOS 24 platform to help you find new content and organize everything you already know about, which allows you to search less and stream more.

Read more
Every size of Samsung’s The Frame TV is on sale today
A Samsung The Frame TV displaying a person riding a horse playing polo.

If you're looking for something more exciting than a traditional TV screen, you may want to set your sights on the unique and popular Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV. Every model of this display, which also functions as an art piece, is currently on sale from Samsung with discounts of up to $700. The smallest 43-inch version is going for $850 instead of $1,000 for savings of $150, while the largest 85-inch version is going for $3,800 instead of $4,300 for savings of $500. Every size in between is also on sale. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss your chance at these TV deals, so you better complete your purchase before it's too late.
43-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV -- $850, was $1,000

85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV -- $3,800, was $4,300

Read more
We gave the Samsung QN90C TV four stars — it’s over $1,000 off at Walmart
Samsung QN90C review

If you're on the lookout for QLED TV deals, you might as well spend your cash one of the top options in the market -- the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV. This fantastic TV, which we've given a score of 4 out of 5 stars, is currently on sale from Walmart with a massive $1,101 discount on its original price of $1,999, so you'll only have to pay $898. That's a steal for a QLED TV of this caliber, so we think this offer will draw a lot of attention. That means you're going to have to complete your purchase right now, or else you're taking on the risk of missing out.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is the runner-up in our list of the best QLED TVs, which makes the $1,100 discount even more appealing. Like all QLED TVs, the quantum dots on its backlight enables accurate colors and incredible brightness, with fantastic HDR performance, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and 4K Ultra HD resolution combining for a completely immersive viewing experience. The TV also runs on Samsung's Tizen platform, for access to all of the popular streaming shows.

Read more