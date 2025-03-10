 Skip to main content
This 65-inch Sony Bravia TV just dropped below $1,000

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Sony X90L Review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Sony has always been a recognizable name in the world of TVs, and the company’s longstanding reputation for high-quality LEDs and OLED models is a calling card that’s hard to ignore. Sony TVs look and sound fantastic, but many of the best models are locked behind some pretty tall paywalls. Fortunately, we’re always on the lookout for Sony TV deals, and we came across this terrific offer earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Sony 65-inch X90L 4K LED at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $850. The full MSRP on this model is $1,150. We tested this TV back in 2023, and editor at large Caleb Denison called the Sony X90L “A surprising treat of a TV.”

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch X90L 4K LED

Even though it doesn’t use any type of mini-LED lighting, the Sony X90L punches far above its weight class when it comes to peak illumination.

This 4K LED delivers some of the best specular highlights we’ve seen from a TV at this price point, and it brings solid SDR brightness to the table, too. This makes the X90L a great choice for a brightly lit room, as it’ll have zero issues overcoming glare. It’s also a great TV for a darker space, though you may occasionally deal with some blooming issues (mostly around subtitles and captions on a dark screen).

Thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity on ports 3 and 4, VRR and ALLM support, and a fast response time, the X90L is an excellent TV for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC gamers, too. The X90L also has a couple of PS5-exclusive picture features, including Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping.

Apps, casting, and smart home controls are made possible by the X90L’s built-in Google TV OS, which also gives you access to hundreds of free live TV stations, Google Cast capabilities, Google Assistant, and more. Save $350 when you purchase the Sony 65-inch X90L 4K LED today.

Still looking for great TV promos? Consider checking out our roundups of the best 65-inch TV deals and best TV deals for even more markdowns on popular products!

