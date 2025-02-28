It’s hard to say no to a $600 discount on a 75-inch Sony 4K TV

It’s hard to say no to a bright and colorful LED TV, especially when you’re looking at a 75-inch screen from a brand like Sony. And while Sony prices tend to be on the higher side, we found this terrific offer while looking through TV deals earlier today: For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $698. The full MSRP on this model is $1,298.

Why you should buy the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K LED

Sony’s X85K Series is a great midrange LED TV that delivers exceptional SDR brightness, making it a solid choice for a brightly lit room. Thanks to the TV’s wide color gamut and good contrast levels, visuals are lifelike and eye-catching. And because you’ll be working with a native 120Hz refresh rate, you can expect top-notch motion clarity, too. Not to mention VRR and HDMI 2.1 support (on ports 3 and 4), which makes the TV an excellent choice for PS5, Xbox, and PC gaming, too!

When it comes to HDR performance, the X85K supports every major format except HDR10+ and delivers strong specular highlights for your favorite HDR movies and games. The TV also has a fast response time, which is a must for anyone playing a demanding online title like Call of Duty.

The Sony X85K uses Google TV for access to apps, casting, and compatible smart home controls. Stream Netflix, cast a video from your phone to the TV, or pull up live footage from your Nest security cams. It’s hard to say how long this deal is going to stick around, but you definitely don’t want to let this offer pass you by.

Save $600 on the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K LED when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our roundups of the best Sony TV deals and best Walmart deals for even more discounts on top TVs!