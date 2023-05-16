 Skip to main content
It still isn’t cheap, but this Sony 85-inch TV is $300 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sony 2022 X90K 4K LED TV.

You should be ready to spend a significant amount of cash if you want a massive display for your home theater setup, but you might as well take advantage of TV deals to enjoy some savings along the way. Here’s an example — the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV is $300 off from Best Buy, bringing its price down to $2,000 from $2,300 originally. It’s still not what you’d describe as affordable, but since a lot of other shoppers will want to get this 4K TV for cheaper than usual, you should push through with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV

First things first — if you’re thinking about buying a TV this large, you’ll need to check our guide on what size TV to buy. If the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV will fit in your available space, there’s not much else that will look better there. The TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution will display content with realistic colors and sharp details, while Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR will provide intelligent TV processing to make images match how people see the real world. Its XR 4K Upscaling feature, meanwhile, will allow you to watch everything in 4K resolution.

The 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV runs on the Google TV platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but also organizes your favorite content on a home screen where you’ll also see recommendations based on your viewing habits. Gamers will be able to further maximize the huge screen as the 4K TV offers exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 that make improvements to the picture quality of video games.

Upgrade to a massive screen with the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is currently available from Best Buy for $2,000 following a $300 discount on its sticker price of $2,300. We don’t expect the price cut to last forever, so if you’re already looking forward to watching shows and movies on the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, you’ll need to push through with the purchase immediately.

