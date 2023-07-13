We gave this TV a perfect review, and it’s $700 off today

It’s not every day that you can say that one of the best TVs on the market, if not the best, is on sale, but we’re happy to report that’s the case today. The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has one of the best TV deals right now, bringing the price down to $2,798 from $3,500. That’s a significant discount and perfect if you want to snatch one up before they all sell out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony A95K QD-OLED TV

The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has a lot going for it, but its biggest feature is the QD-OLED panel, and it’s even the first TV on the market to have come out with one. So what is QD-OLED exactly? Well, it’s a hybrid tech that mixes OLED technology with Quantum Dots. What this essentially means is that you get incredible brightness that lets the TV colors pop more than they would with any other panel type. But it’s even more impressive than that, especially if you’re a gamer or love to watch action-packed content, since the TV not only runs at 4k but also at a 120Hz refresh rate, which is pretty impressive. That means you can connect the best gaming PC to this TV and push even the best graphics cards as far as they go.

In terms of user experience, the whole thing runs on the Google TV platform, so if you’re already in the ecosystem, you will be very familiar with this user experience. Luckily, even if you aren’t familiar with it, Google’s platform is very lightweight and streamlined, so it’s easy to navigate and understand without much experience with it, as we’d expect from a well-designed TV and platform. You also probably won’t be surprised to hear that the sound quality is similarly excellent, although if you’re spending this much on a TV, you should grab a high-quality soundbar from these soundbar deals.

Overall, it’s hard to explain how great the Sony A95K QD-OLED TV is without seeing it for yourself, so if you want to grab one, don’t forget that Amazon has a great deal on the 65-inch version that brings it down to $2,798 from $3,500.

