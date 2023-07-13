 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We gave this TV a perfect review, and it’s $700 off today

Albert Bassili
By
Sony A95K QD-OLED TV sits flush on wood media stand with colorful yellow flowers on screen
Riley Young/Digital Trends

It’s not every day that you can say that one of the best TVs on the market, if not the best, is on sale, but we’re happy to report that’s the case today. The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has one of the best TV deals right now, bringing the price down to $2,798 from $3,500. That’s a significant discount and perfect if you want to snatch one up before they all sell out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony A95K QD-OLED TV

The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has a lot going for it, but its biggest feature is the QD-OLED panel, and it’s even the first TV on the market to have come out with one. So what is QD-OLED exactly? Well, it’s a hybrid tech that mixes OLED technology with Quantum Dots. What this essentially means is that you get incredible brightness that lets the TV colors pop more than they would with any other panel type. But it’s even more impressive than that, especially if you’re a gamer or love to watch action-packed content, since the TV not only runs at 4k but also at a 120Hz refresh rate, which is pretty impressive. That means you can connect the best gaming PC to this TV and push even the best graphics cards as far as they go.

In terms of user experience, the whole thing runs on the Google TV platform, so if you’re already in the ecosystem, you will be very familiar with this user experience. Luckily, even if you aren’t familiar with it, Google’s platform is very lightweight and streamlined, so it’s easy to navigate and understand without much experience with it, as we’d expect from a well-designed TV and platform. You also probably won’t be surprised to hear that the sound quality is similarly excellent, although if you’re spending this much on a TV, you should grab a high-quality soundbar from these soundbar deals.

Related

Overall, it’s hard to explain how great the Sony A95K QD-OLED TV is without seeing it for yourself, so if you want to grab one, don’t forget that Amazon has a great deal on the 65-inch version that brings it down to $2,798 from $3,500.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
One of Samsung’s best 65-inch QLED 4K TVs is $200 off right now
Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

Samsung is running its own kind of Prime Day deals with some fantastic discounts on TVs, soundbars, and more. One particular highlight is great for anyone seeking out the best Prime Day TV deals with a great discount on the Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED TV. Normally priced at $1,500, it's down to $1,300 for a limited time only. A saving of $200 might not make this an impulse buy but if you've been waiting to spend cash on one of the best TVs around, this is your chance. Let's take a deeper look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV
It's important to immediately remember that Samsung is one of the best TV brands so you're onto a good thing with any of its TVs. It's truly a great example of QLED technology. It has super-precise LEDs that ensure fantastic contrast in conjunction with the Direct Full Array panel. The Quantum Processor helps ensure vivid 4K pictures while also upscaling anything that isn't conventionally 4K. The use of Direct Full Array ensures that the TV is capable of precisely controlling the amount of lightning across every part of the picture, even if your living room is sunlit.

Read more
Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K laser projector is $1,000 off
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.

Prime Day deals are looking pretty great even though we're getting near to the end of the event. It's always worth seeing what other retailers are offering too with -- for instance -- an amazing deal at Samsung on the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector. Usually priced at $3,500, it's enjoying a $1,000 price cut bringing it down to $2,500. A fantastic deal for a huge 4K projector, it's easily the pick of the Prime Day projector deals around right now. If you're keen to learn more, keep reading, or simply hit the buy button to make the purchase. The deal ends when today does so you haven't got long to commit.

Why you should buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere4K Smart Laser Projector
Offering all the features you could want from one of the best 4K projectors, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a delight. As the name suggests, its focus is on offering you a big theater-style experience at home thanks to its huge 120-inch size. With a 4K resolution, everything looks much sharper than with many of the other best projectors.

Read more
Samsung’s best Dolby Atmos soundbar system is $500 off today
samsung q series 1114 channel surround sound system deal may 2023 hw q990b 11 1 4ch soundbar with wireless rear speakers and

Across the many Prime Day deals going on at the moment, we've learned that discounts aren't solely Amazon's domain. Other retailers are also offering their own sales and that includes Samsung. For instance, today you can buy the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar with rear speakers for $1,400 instead of the usual price of $1,900. If you've been waiting to invest in a high-end soundbar, this is your chance to do so for less with it easily being one of the better Prime Day soundbar deals currently available. Want to know more? Let's take a look. Remember -- this deal ends imminently as Prime Day comes to a conclusion.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar has a ton of great features going for it. It's just what you need if you've been looking for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. It offers 11 front-facing speakers, 1 subwoofer, and 4 up-firing channels so you get a true Dolby Atmos experience.

Read more