Save $600 with this 77-inch Sony Bravia deal

If you’re shopping for a new 4K TV you can grab an impressive discount on the 77-inch model of the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV today. It would normally set you back $3,600, but Best Buy currently has it discounted to $3,000. An OLED TV offers one of the best pictures you’ll find in a 4K TV, which makes this deal worth considering. Best Buy is also including free shipping with a purchase, which is a nice freebie for such a large product.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV

As TV picture technology goes nowadays, QLED and OLED TVs generally produce the best picture available. That puts the Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV in prime position to be one of the most impressive, most immersive 4K TVs you’ve come across. Like you’ll find with many of the best TVs, it produces a 4K image that’s four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s even capable of upscaling older content into the modern clarity of 4K. This is also a Smart TV, which means it comes with built-in access to streaming platforms, making it a good TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more.

This TV utilizes the Google TV smart platform. This gives you hands-free voice controls that allow you to access entertainment, get answers, and control the TV and other smart home devices. Additionally smart features include compatibility with Apple AirPlay for streaming pictures, video, or audio directly to the TV from an Apple device. The Sony Bravia XR A80L also pairs well with any of the best soundbars should you be looking for some help improving your audio experience. This is also a TV you should consider if you have a PlayStation 5, as it offers extraordinary picture quality and responsive gameplay through features designed exclusively for the Sony PlayStation.

While the 77-inch comes in at a hefty price tag of $3,000 with this deal at Best Buy, it’s a pretty impressive savings and one of the lower prices you’ll see it going for. It would regularly cost $3,600, which makes for $600 in savings, and Best Buy is including free shipping.

