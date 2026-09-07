Sony brings back its fan-favorite WH-1000XM4 headphones with a replaceable battery and 10-band EQ

Sony is officially giving the WH-1000XM4 another run. More than six years after the headphones launched in August 2020, the company has introduced the WH-1000XM4C, also called the M4 2nd Gen.

The new model sticks closely to the formula that made the original XM4 so popular. It keeps the compact foldable design and Sony’s 1000X Series noise cancellation, but there are a few changes for 2026. Sony has retuned the sound, added a 10-band equalizer, and introduced Lavender alongside Black and Platinum Silver.

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There is a good reason Sony chose this particular pair of headphones to revive. We gave the WH-1000XM4 a perfect score in our review and praised its comfort, excellent sound, noise cancellation, battery life, call quality, and multipoint support.

The biggest change is inside the headphones

The WH-1000XM4C has a replaceable battery, which could end up being its most useful upgrade. The feature has been included largely in response to new EU rules. Under the EU’s Batteries Regulation, portable batteries in electronic devices sold in the region will need to be removable and replaceable by users from February 2027. Sony updated the WH-1000XM4C so it complies with those requirements.

An aging battery should no longer mean the end of an otherwise perfectly usable pair of headphones. Owners will be able to replace it once battery health starts to deteriorate, although Sony has not yet said how much replacement batteries will cost.

There is a small trade-off. Battery life now tops out at 27 hours with noise cancellation switched on and 34 hours without it. The original XM4 managed 30 and 38 hours respectively.

Most of the XM4 formula is still here

The XM4C retains 40mm drivers, LDAC support, DSEE Extreme, touch controls, multipoint connectivity, Quick Attention, Ambient Sound, and Precise Voice Pickup Technology. Bluetooth has moved from version 5.0 on the original XM4 to Bluetooth 6.0 on the new model. The headphones weigh about 253 grams, so Sony has managed to add the replaceable battery without substantially changing the weight.

The WH-1000XM4C will cost $299.99 and arrive this fall. At this price, it sits well below the current flagship WH-1000XM6, which launched for $450. Pre-orders are already live through Sony and Amazon, with deliveries expected around September 23 and 24. Black and Platinum Silver color options will be widely available, while Lavender will be limited to Sony and Amazon.