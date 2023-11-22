 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These Sony OTC hearing aids are 16% off for Black Friday

Albert Bassili
By
Woman wearing Sony CRE-E10 OTC hearing aids.
Sony / Sony

Mild hearing loss can be a silent malady because many people may not realize that they have it. For those who do, going through the process of buying or gaining access to a hearing aid can be very difficult, especially when trying to navigate complex issues like insurance. Luckily, there is a solution in the form of Over-The-Counter (OTC) hearing aids, and they come at a reduced price, especially with all the Black Friday deals that are floating around these days. In particular, we’re talking about the Sony CRE-E10, which usually goes for $1,300 but has been discounted down to $1,098 from Amazon.

Why you should buy the Sony CRE-E10 OTC Hearing Aid

While the CRE-E10 won’t really live up to a custom-made hearing aid, they can help substantially, especially with their self-fitting design that makes them a little bit more comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Plus, a big positive is that they don’t look like traditional hearing aids but rather like you’re wearing earbuds, so if you’re shy about wearing hearing aids, then you don’t have to worry. They also have up to a 26-hour battery life, which is excellent since you’ll get a full day’s use before needing to recharge them, which you can do when sleeping at night using the case without hassle.

You also get a lot of customization of your audio through the Sony hearing control app that lets you adjust both treble and bass to fine-tune to the perfect levels for you. Also, if you own an iPhone, the Sony CRE-E10s are connectable through Bluetooth, and you can stream your music through them, which is a nice little extra feature. Also, these hearing aids are pretty smart in that they analyze, adjust, and optimize sound based on your surroundings, so you don’t have to dive into the app every time you go somewhere new.

Don't Miss:

While the Sony CRE-E10 aren’t going to compete with a prescription hearing aid, they’ll offer some relief to those with mild hearing aids, especially with the deal from Amazon bringing them down to a more reasonable $1,098. While you’re here, be sure to check out our constantly updated roundup of Amazon Black Friday deals as we find more and better deals, as well as, potentially, some more OTC hearing aids.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Sonos Arc, Beam, and Ray soundbar prices slashed for Black Friday
Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar.

If you don't have a nice sound system in your home theater setup yet, Black Friday deals present the perfect opportunity to integrate a soundbar. There are a lot of Black Friday soundbar deals available already, including from one of our favorite brands, Sonos. As part of Best Buy Black Friday deals you can grab three different models of Sonos soundbar. The cheapest option, the Ray, starts at $223. If you want something really classy, the magnificent Sonos Arc is $720. We've broken down these deals below so you can weigh your options.
Sonos Ray soundbar -- $223, was $280

The Sonos Ray has a few enticing aspects. The first is its size. It's an all-in-one soundbar, meaning it doesn't have a separate subwoofer or additional stereo speakers. That doesn't mean it's compromising on sound. The Sonos Ray has the ability to process dynamic sound, so it will still position certain sound effects in the room around you. It delivers crisp dialogue and booming bass without having the two muddle each other. It's also very easy to set up, so you'll have it up and running in minutes.

Read more
Samsung’s best surround sound system is $500 off for Black Friday
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.

While having a big-screen TV can be great, if you really want to take your home theater system to the next level, you need a powerful audio system -- for instance, a soundbar. There are, of course, a lot of varieties out there, whether you're going for something that has two channels or eleven, and while the latter might be expensive, it's a great experience. On the bright side, there are a lot of great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, such as the Q990C from Samsung, which makes some of the best soundbars on the market. In fact, you can grab it off Samsung directly for $1,400 instead of the usual $1,900, which is a substantial $500 discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4 ch. Soundbar
If you're not familiar with what all the numbers in the name mean, you can get a detailed breakdown in our guide on how to buy a soundbar, but a quick reference is that it has 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer for the deeper bass sounds, and four upward-facing speakers that help with creating surround sound. As you can imagine, that means that you're inundated with audio from all sides, and it helps with giving Dolby Atmos a real punch, which is great if you want that sort of deep immersive experience.

Read more
Sonos Era 100 wireless speaker is cheaper than ever for Black Friday
Sonos Era 100, close up on logo and indicator light.

If you aren't familiar with Sonos, trust us when we say it makes high-end audio for the consumer market. It's essentially just a step down from the really high-end audiophile gear you might see around. As such, its products are expensive, and we don't often see a lot of good deals on them. Luckily, we've found a rare and excellent Black Friday deal on the Sonos Era 100, which actually sits at the top of our list of best wireless speakers. While it usually goes for $249, you can grab it from Best Buy for $199, which isn't a massive discount, but it's more than we've seen in a while, so it's worth grabbing it up before the deal expires.

Why you should buy the Sonos Era 100
One of the most impressive things about the Sonos Era 100 is that it fills the room much more than you would expect with something that is this relatively small. Given that it's a larger speaker, it also has a lot more bassy sound, which is great if you love bass-heavy tracks and worry about finding a small and portable speaker that can manage them. That doesn't mean that it's mostly a bass beast, the rest of the frequencies are also rather nuanced, rather than being drowned out by the bass, so it's the Sonos Era 100 is very versatile, which, of course, is great if you're going to use it with a friend that has various musical tastes.

Read more