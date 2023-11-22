These Sony OTC hearing aids are 16% off for Black Friday

Mild hearing loss can be a silent malady because many people may not realize that they have it. For those who do, going through the process of buying or gaining access to a hearing aid can be very difficult, especially when trying to navigate complex issues like insurance. Luckily, there is a solution in the form of Over-The-Counter (OTC) hearing aids, and they come at a reduced price, especially with all the Black Friday deals that are floating around these days. In particular, we’re talking about the Sony CRE-E10, which usually goes for $1,300 but has been discounted down to $1,098 from Amazon.

Why you should buy the Sony CRE-E10 OTC Hearing Aid

While the CRE-E10 won’t really live up to a custom-made hearing aid, they can help substantially, especially with their self-fitting design that makes them a little bit more comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Plus, a big positive is that they don’t look like traditional hearing aids but rather like you’re wearing earbuds, so if you’re shy about wearing hearing aids, then you don’t have to worry. They also have up to a 26-hour battery life, which is excellent since you’ll get a full day’s use before needing to recharge them, which you can do when sleeping at night using the case without hassle.

You also get a lot of customization of your audio through the Sony hearing control app that lets you adjust both treble and bass to fine-tune to the perfect levels for you. Also, if you own an iPhone, the Sony CRE-E10s are connectable through Bluetooth, and you can stream your music through them, which is a nice little extra feature. Also, these hearing aids are pretty smart in that they analyze, adjust, and optimize sound based on your surroundings, so you don’t have to dive into the app every time you go somewhere new.

While the Sony CRE-E10 aren’t going to compete with a prescription hearing aid, they’ll offer some relief to those with mild hearing aids, especially with the deal from Amazon bringing them down to a more reasonable $1,098. While you’re here, be sure to check out our constantly updated roundup of Amazon Black Friday deals as we find more and better deals, as well as, potentially, some more OTC hearing aids.

