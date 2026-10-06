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Sony finally gives INZONE H9 II the Fnatic-themed paint job it should have had from day one

Sony adds Fnatic orange to the H9 II while the E9 picks up a new Glass Purple finish

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Sony InZone H9 II Fnatic edition headphones
Sony

Sony is giving two of its existing INZONE gaming products a visual refresh. The INZONE H9 II is finally getting a Fnatic Edition dressed in the esports organization’s signature orange, while the INZONE E9 wired earbuds are adding a new Glass Purple finish.

“Finally” feels appropriate here. Sony originally launched both products in August 2025, and the H9 II was co-developed and tuned with Fnatic from the start. It is therefore a little surprising that it took more than a year for an actual Fnatic Edition to show up. There are no hardware changes underneath the new colors. The H9 II and E9 originally arrived in black and white, so the latest additions bring both models up to three finishes.

The Fnatic Edition feels long overdue

Fnatic’s involvement with the H9 II went deeper than lending its name to the product. Sony worked with the esports organization and its professional players while developing and tuning the headset, with a particular focus on competitive FPS games.

Sony InZone H9 II Fnatic edition headphones
Sony

The new edition finally gives that partnership a visual identity. Fnatic’s signature orange is splashed across the headset, while the hardware remains unchanged. The H9 II uses a 30mm driver based on the one inside Sony’s WH-1000XM6, alongside active noise cancellation and an FPS-focused EQ preset designed to make details such as distant footsteps easier to pick out. Sony also claims up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC on. A USB-C dongle handles low-latency 2.4GHz wireless audio, while Bluetooth LE Audio allows a simultaneous connection to a phone.

The E9 gets the subtler makeover

The E9 is getting the calmer of the two new looks. Sony calls the finish Glass Purple, a translucent-looking shade pulled from INZONE’s own color palette. It joins black and white, and also matches the Glass Purple INZONE Buds if color-coordinating your gaming gear is your thing.

Purple, Electronics, Headphones
Sony
Sony Inzone E9 Glass Purple wired earbuds
Sony

Underneath the new skin, the E9 remains the wired in-ear option Sony introduced last year for competitive players. Its sealed housing and noise-isolating ear tips are designed to keep outside chatter from creeping into the mix, which makes more sense in a crowded tournament hall than piling on another wireless connection. Fnatic had a hand in developing the E9 as well. Plugging it into a PC through the USB-C audio box opens up EQ controls, 7.1-channel audio, and spatial sound settings through Sony’s INZONE Hub.

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The H9 II originally arrived at $350, while the E9 launched at $150. Both are currently on sale, with the H9 II down to $249.99 and the E9 going for $129.99 on Sony’s website and Amazon.com.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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