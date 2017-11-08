Ditch remotes, talk to your television! Sony adds Google Assistant to 4K TVs

Have you ever sat in your La-Z-Boy recliner, popcorn in hand, and a cocktail at the ready, using the remote to navigate your 60-inch Ultra HD television and thought, “This is too much work”? Well, it appears you’re not alone because Sony has decided to lower the effort bar even further for smart TV owners.

On Thursday, November 8, Sony Electronics announced that Google Assistant is available on select 2016 and 2017 smart TV models — specifically, 4K HDR models with Android TV. Voice search was already supported on Android TV (so long as you had a compatible remote with a dedicated microphone button), but now users are privy to a whole new host of commands, some specific to Google apps (like Youtube).

With a single button press, you can tell Google Assistant to do a wide array of stuff, including the regular smart TV fare (opening apps, searching for content, playing specific shows or movies) and a smattering of other stuff normally associated with digital assistants like Alexa or Siri (checking the weather forecast, answering trivia questions, etc.). Perhaps the most notable feature: Google Assistant can control all your smart home devices via Android TV — as long as they’re all on the same network, of course — supporting more than 1,000 total devices across more than 150 brands. That means you can now control your thermostat, lighting, smart locks, and more, all from the comfort of your couch.

If your house is filled with smart tech, you’ve probably already devised and implemented a way to make it all work together. Still, you can never have too much control over your home, and if you are already in possession of a supported TV (2016 models: XBR-Z9D, XBR-X800D, XBR-X750/X700D; all 2017 Sony Android TVs), you might as well take advantage! Sony’s 2017 lineup of 4K TVs has impressed us, putting the Japanese company’s products in the conversation for best TVs, alongside brands like LG and Samsung.

Earlier in 2017, Android TV got a big overhaul with the release of Android Oreo (or “Android O”), making it even easier for users to find their favorite content. Google Assistant has already been integrated into dedicated Android TV devices, like Nvidia’s Shield TV.