Best Sony headphone and earbud Black Friday deals — from $10

A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM5.
Now is the perfect time to treat yourself to some new Sony headphones or wireless earbuds with many Black Friday deals going on at the moment. Sony is known for providing high quality equipment which sounds like it’d be expensive. However, the firm also makes some great affordable options with many Sony devices also featuring among the best sales right now. If you’re looking for awesome Sony headphone and wireless earbud Black Friday deals, you’re in luck. We’ve scoured the internet and found all the best deals and offers so you can simply hit the link below to enjoy a sweet discount.

Best Sony headphone Black Friday deals

Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
Sony makes many of the best headphones you can buy today. Typically, these headphones are comfortable, provide great sound quality, and are even some of the best noise-canceling headphones around too. While many of us might prefer wireless options, others prefer the higher quality levels of wired cans which is why we’ve featured both kinds below. Sony aren’t just about being some of the best wireless headphones but you can trust in its name across the board, regardless of your budget. Look out for the Sony WH range if you’re keen to buy some great priced headphones for regular use, or go for the CH range if you need to go cheaper.

  • Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones —
  • Sony WHCH710N —
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones —
  • Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones —
  • Sony MDR-Z7M2 Over-the-Ear Headphones —

Best Sony earbud Black Friday deals

Sony WF-1000XM5 in silver.
Sony also makes some of the best wireless earbuds. These can include its WF-1000 range but it also includes the LinkBuds range and wireless earbuds that are attached to each other with a wire. That means there are plenty of options to suit all budgets as well as offering great features like the best noise-canceling earbuds. For walks, workouts, and anything active, earbuds tend to be the preferred option as they’re a little comfier and lighter than wearing headphones.

  • Sony WF-C500 Earbuds —
  • Sony WI-C100 Earbuds —
  • Sony WIXB400 Earbuds —
  • Sony LinkBuds S —
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 —

