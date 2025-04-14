 Skip to main content
Save up to 40% on this Sony 3.1-channel soundbar when you purchase today

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Sony HT-S2000, right side.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

You don’t have to spend boatloads of cash to score a solid soundbar. In fact, you’d be surprised how many bar-and-woofer combos you’ll find for less than $500 that can totally rock the house! One device that seamlessly bridges the gap between entry-level audio and premium home theater is the Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Soundbar.

As luck would have it, this Sony bar is actually marked down to $300 today from its usual $500 MSRP. Purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other sites and stores to take advantage of this offer.

Why you should buy the Sony HT-S2000 Soundbar

We tested the Sony HT-S2000 back in June 2023, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “Shy on smarts, but big on sound, the HT-S2000 will amp up your TV experience.”

Related

Classed as a 3.1 configuration, the HT-S2000 has a dedicated center speaker, so right off the bat, this bar is going to deliver some seriously good dialogue and vocal clarity. The immersive left and right channels do a solid job at throwing together a stereo soundstage, and the integrated woofer brings a delightful blast of low-end to most movie and music mixes. The bar also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital, though the bar has to downmix these surround tracks to play them in stereo.

HDMI eARC and digital optical are your two options for wiring the bar to your TV, and there’s even a Bluetooth input for streaming tunes and podcasts wirelessly from a phone or tablet. There’s also a USB-A port on the soundbar for connecting an external flash drive for wired audio playback.

Save $200 when you purchase the Sony HT-S2000 3.1ch Soundbar right now. If you’d like more soundbar options, we recommend taking a look at our collections of the best soundbar deals, best Amazon deals and top Best Buy deals for additional discounts on top AV products.

Even the best TVs don't really have the same sort of audio quality that you'd get from a stand-alone system that's specifically made for it. That means that, if you're looking for your next TV room upgrade, one of the best things you can do is get yourself something like Samsung's HW-Q850D soundbar. The HW-Q850D is similar to the HW-Q990C, our pick for the best soundbar on the market, and it's heavily discounted down to just $750 from $1,100 at Best Buy, which constitutes a substantial $350 discount. We don't often see it discounted that steeply, so it's absolutely worth grabbing now.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q850D 7.1.2 channel wireless soundbar
For starters, one of the great things about the Samsung HW-Q850D is that it has a lot of additional speakers to hit the 7.1.2 channel, and that includes a couple of satellite speakers and a subwoofer. If you're not familiar with various classifications of surround sound, you can check out our ultimate surround sound guide, but the long and short of it is that it has seven main speakers, a subwoofer, and up-firing speakers for a 3-dimensional effect. That gives you a pretty large coverage of space to really create a deep soundstage in the room, so it really feels like you're surrounded by the audio that's coming from whatever you're watching or listening to.

For one of the best soundbar deals, look no further than Best Buy. Right now, you can buy the Samsung HW-Q600C 3.1.2 channel Q-Series soundbar for $200 off bringing it down to $400 from $600. If you’ve just snapped up one of the many Best Buy TV deals happening, this is the perfect way to enhance your home cinema setup for less. We’re here to tell you all about the HW-Q600C but bear in mind the deal is likely to end soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q600C 3.1.2 channel Q-Series soundbar
Samsung is a reliable name in the best soundbars world as well as for making great TVs. It knows how to get the most out of anyone’s home cinema setup and ambitions. The Samsung HW-Q600C 3.1.2 channel Q-Series soundbar offers 3.1.2 channel True Dolby Atmos sound which can work in conjunction with your Samsung TV speakers providing they have Q-Symphony support. It takes seconds to set up and instantly improves your aural experience while you view.

For one of the best soundbar deals today, check out the Samsung Discover event which is offering a hefty 45% off the Samsung HW-Q600C Dolby Atmos soundbar. It normally costs $600, but for today only it’s down to $330, saving you $270 off the regular price. This is a fantastic price for a soundbar from a highly respectable brand, but you’ll need to be quick as you only have a matter of hours to buy at this price. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q600C Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung HW-Q600C was added to the company’s lineup back in 2023 and has gone through some improvements since. It’s a more affordable option compared to the impressive but expensive Q990C and it’s perfect for pretty much all homes.

