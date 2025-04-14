Save up to 40% on this Sony 3.1-channel soundbar when you purchase today

You don’t have to spend boatloads of cash to score a solid soundbar. In fact, you’d be surprised how many bar-and-woofer combos you’ll find for less than $500 that can totally rock the house! One device that seamlessly bridges the gap between entry-level audio and premium home theater is the Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Soundbar.

As luck would have it, this Sony bar is actually marked down to $300 today from its usual $500 MSRP. Purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other sites and stores to take advantage of this offer.

Why you should buy the Sony HT-S2000 Soundbar

We tested the Sony HT-S2000 back in June 2023, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “Shy on smarts, but big on sound, the HT-S2000 will amp up your TV experience.”

Classed as a 3.1 configuration, the HT-S2000 has a dedicated center speaker, so right off the bat, this bar is going to deliver some seriously good dialogue and vocal clarity. The immersive left and right channels do a solid job at throwing together a stereo soundstage, and the integrated woofer brings a delightful blast of low-end to most movie and music mixes. The bar also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital, though the bar has to downmix these surround tracks to play them in stereo.

HDMI eARC and digital optical are your two options for wiring the bar to your TV, and there’s even a Bluetooth input for streaming tunes and podcasts wirelessly from a phone or tablet. There’s also a USB-A port on the soundbar for connecting an external flash drive for wired audio playback.

Save $200 when you purchase the Sony HT-S2000 3.1ch Soundbar right now.