 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sony’s ITE self-fitting OTC rechargeable hearing aids are $200 off right now

By
Sony ITE self-fitting OTC hearing aids deal featured image
Sony

OTC hearing aids or over-the-counter hearing aids use air conduction to project sound and do not require medical or surgical implantation. They’re usually intended for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. They’re meant to be an alternative that’s more affordable and accessible — prescription hearing aids can be very expensive. It’s a new category of audio devices that’s becoming more widespread with brands like Sony spearheading the available options. One such entry in the OTC hearing aids category is Sony’s ITE self-fitting OTC hearing aids. Right now, they’re on sale at Best Buy. Normally $1,300, they’re discounted by $200 bringing the price down to $1,100. They feature a rechargeable battery, personalized hearing, Bluetooth compatibility — for iOS only — and you can easily control and configure them using the Sony Hearing Control app. They are FDA-cleared, as well. You can read more about them below.

Why shop this Sony ITE self-fitting OTC hearing aids deal?

These are primarily meant for those with mild to moderate hearing loss and adults over the age of 18. If you suffer from severe hearing loss, you’ll want to go the prescription route, so keep that in mind. But most importantly, they bring everyday balance to your life allowing you to be more social, more active, and more immersed in what’s happening around you. The top features adapt to your surroundings making loud ambient noise less jarring and speech more clear.

As hearing aids, they’re designed to work together as a pair to deliver better noise reduction — when loud noises are drowning out what you want to hear — and more directionality to what you’re experiencing. For example, you can engage in conversations much more effectively with the directional audio picking up who’s talking around you. They’re comfortable with soft ear tips that come in four sizes, moreover, they are an FDA-cleared medical device. Imagine getting prescription-grade sound quality at a fraction of the price.

While wearing them, you can easily configure settings like volume, sound quality, directionality, and more, all from within the Sony Hearing Control app. That not only gives you more control but puts the actual controls in your hands, anywhere. You bring your phone everywhere you go, so you don’t have to carry any extra equipment, which is nice. They also constantly analyze the sound in your environment, adjusting automatically to filter out background noise and the types of noises you don’t want to hear. You can also stream phone calls through them, as you would a pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Normally $1,300, you can get them right now at Best Buy for $1,100 which saves you $200. If you’re a My Best Buy Member you can save even more, as well.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The LG G4 OLED TV is a 9 out of 10, and it’s $499 off post-Labor Day
LG G4 OLED

For those who are willing to shell out a significant amount on OLED TV deals, you may as well enjoy some savings with your purchase through this offer from LG for the 77-inch LG G4 OLED 4K TV. A $499 discount, which started with this year's Labor Day TV deals, drops its price from $4,599 to $4,100, but we don't think it will last long. There's a chance that the bargain is gone as soon as tomorrow, so if you're thinking about buying this OLED TV, we highly recommend completing the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG G4 OLED 4K TV
The LG G4 OLED 4K TV scored a rating of 9 out of 10 stars in our review, which is high enough to claim the top spot in our list of the best OLED TVs. It deserves these distinctions simply because it's an amazing TV that features outstanding brightness and astounding accuracy, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos creating a cinematic experience within the walls of your home. You'll have access to all of the streaming channels that you're subscribed to through the webOS platform, but you'll also get free content with LG Channels.

Read more
Vizio’s 50-inch QLED TV is still $100 off after Labor Day
Vizio M-Series Quantum X TV Review

The Labor Day TV sales are officially over, but if you missed the savings for any reason, there's still an offer from Target for the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV. From its original price of $550, you can still get it for $450 as the $100 discount from the holiday is still active. We're not sure how much longer the bargain will remain available though, so if you want to take advantage of it, we highly recommend making the purchase right now in order to secure the 4K TV at its lowered price.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV
The 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV is a QLED TV that enables deep contrast and high peak brightness, as it uses a layer of quantum dots with its LED backlight. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR formats, you'll enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home. The 4K TV offers access to all of the popular streaming services, and it enters Auto Game Mode when it detects that it's connected to a video game console or a gaming PC.

Read more
We gave these products a 9 out 10, and they’re on sale for Labor Day
The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV in a modern-styled living room.

Labor Day deals have largely ended, but there are still some fantastic deals available. In fact, there are fantastic deals on some of our favorite products of the past year. If you're having trouble deciding what to buy, we're here to help you. What's so special about this roundup of Labor Day deals? They've all received a rating of at least 9 out of 10 stars by our reviewers, who thoroughly tested them before giving their honest opinion. We put whole-hearted recommendations behind all of these products, so you won't regret purchasing any of the items that we've highlighted below.

If you're thinking about buying any of these high-scoring products, we highly recommend completing your transactions as soon as possible. That's because we're not the only ones who think highly of these devices: We expect a lot of shoppers to have them in their wish lists. Labor Day is over, so these deals could end at any second. If you don't want to miss out on the savings, push through with your purchase immediately.
Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones (9 out of 10) -- $132, was $180

Read more