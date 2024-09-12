OTC hearing aids or over-the-counter hearing aids use air conduction to project sound and do not require medical or surgical implantation. They’re usually intended for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. They’re meant to be an alternative that’s more affordable and accessible — prescription hearing aids can be very expensive. It’s a new category of audio devices that’s becoming more widespread with brands like Sony spearheading the available options. One such entry in the OTC hearing aids category is Sony’s ITE self-fitting OTC hearing aids. Right now, they’re on sale at Best Buy. Normally $1,300, they’re discounted by $200 bringing the price down to $1,100. They feature a rechargeable battery, personalized hearing, Bluetooth compatibility — for iOS only — and you can easily control and configure them using the Sony Hearing Control app. They are FDA-cleared, as well. You can read more about them below.

Why shop this Sony ITE self-fitting OTC hearing aids deal?

These are primarily meant for those with mild to moderate hearing loss and adults over the age of 18. If you suffer from severe hearing loss, you’ll want to go the prescription route, so keep that in mind. But most importantly, they bring everyday balance to your life allowing you to be more social, more active, and more immersed in what’s happening around you. The top features adapt to your surroundings making loud ambient noise less jarring and speech more clear.

As hearing aids, they’re designed to work together as a pair to deliver better noise reduction — when loud noises are drowning out what you want to hear — and more directionality to what you’re experiencing. For example, you can engage in conversations much more effectively with the directional audio picking up who’s talking around you. They’re comfortable with soft ear tips that come in four sizes, moreover, they are an FDA-cleared medical device. Imagine getting prescription-grade sound quality at a fraction of the price.

While wearing them, you can easily configure settings like volume, sound quality, directionality, and more, all from within the Sony Hearing Control app. That not only gives you more control but puts the actual controls in your hands, anywhere. You bring your phone everywhere you go, so you don’t have to carry any extra equipment, which is nice. They also constantly analyze the sound in your environment, adjusting automatically to filter out background noise and the types of noises you don’t want to hear. You can also stream phone calls through them, as you would a pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Normally $1,300, you can get them right now at Best Buy for $1,100 which saves you $200. If you’re a My Best Buy Member you can save even more, as well.