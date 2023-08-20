These Sony true wireless earbuds with Alexa are $72 off

For wireless earbuds featuring built-in access to Amazon’s Alexa, you should consider buying the Sony LinkBuds S from Amazon. That’s because they’re currently on sale for just $128, following a $72 discount on their original price of $200. You’re going to have to act fast if you’re interested in them though, as we’re not sure how long the offer will remain online. Add the wireless earbuds to your cart and check out as soon as you can, because if you stop and think about it, there’s a chance that you miss out on the bargain.

Why you should buy the Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds

The Sony LinkBuds S is the follow-up to the Sony LinkBuds that feature a more traditional wireless earbuds design compared to the donut-shaped speakers of its predecessor. However, there’s one important thing that they share, and that’s built-in access to Amazon’s Alexa. You can use the “Alexa” wake word to call up the digital assistant, then issue voice commands for functions like searching for information and controlling music playback. If you’ll be using the Sony LinkBuds S with an Android device, you can choose to use it with Google Assistant instead.

The most noticeable upgrade with the Sony LinkBuds S is its inclusion of active noise cancellation, which is found in most of the best wireless earbuds. The wireless earbuds also offer a speak-to-chat feature that switches ANC to transparency mode and mutes your audio when they detect that you’re speaking to someone. The Sony LinkBuds S also come with Bluetooth multipoint capabilities to connect to two devices at once, and an IPX4 rating against water and sweat. The wireless earbuds can last up to six hours on a single charge, and a total of 20 hours with their charging case.

Amazon’s $72 discount for the Sony LinkBuds S is one of the most interesting true wireless earbuds deals in the market right now, especially if you’re a fan of Alexa. You’ll only have to pay $128 for them instead of their sticker price of $200, but that’s only if you’re able to complete your purchase while the offer is still available. There’s no information on when the bargain will end, so if you want the Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds in your ears for this cheap, you need to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

