Attention, PS5 gamers: the Sony Pulse gaming earbuds are $30 off

Whether you’ve just bought the PlayStation 5 from gaming deals, or you’ve had it for a while, you should always be on the lookout for offers on accessories that will further improve the experience. For even better audio, check out the Sony Pulse Explore wireless gaming earbuds, which are available from Best Buy at $30 off. From their original price of $200, they’re down to $170, and considering they rarely go on sale, this is an excellent time to pick them up. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure when this offer expires.

Why you should buy the Sony Pulse Explore wireless gaming earbuds

For PS5 accessories that will let you enjoy lifelike sound while playing the best PS5 games, you can’t go wrong with the Sony Pulse Explore wireless gaming earbuds. They’re powered by planar magnetic drivers, which are usually found in audiophile-grade headphones and wired earbuds, and they offer a lossless wireless connection that’s made possible by PlayStation Link technology that utilizes a proprietary USB dongle. The wireless gaming earbuds are also equipped with two hidden microphones with AI-enhanced noise rejection, so you’ll be heard loud and clear when you’re talking to your teammates during online multiplayer matches.

The Sony Pulse Explore wireless gaming earbuds can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 10 more hours through their charging case, which will come in handy when you’re on the go and you use them with the PlayStation Portal. They’re not just for the PlayStation 5 ecosystem though, as we think they work well with the Nintendo Switch too.

PlayStation 5 owners looking for PS5 deals on accessories don’t want to miss this chance to get the Sony Pulse Explore wireless gaming earbuds for a lower price than usual. A $30 discount from Best Buy brings them down to $170 from $200, but it’s highly recommended that you complete your transaction for them as soon as possible, as there’s no telling when their price returns to normal. If you’re already looking forward to the more immersive gaming experience that the Sony Pulse Explore wireless gaming earbuds will provide, don’t hesitate to pick these up.

