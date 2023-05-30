There’s an absolutely huge Sony sale going on at Best Buy right now with hundreds of items on sale. This includes some of the best headphone deals and TV deals around, but also sales on digital cameras too if you’re looking to rely a little less on your smartphone. With so much out there, we recommend hitting the sale button below to check out what’s available for yourself. If you know Sony makes it, it’s almost certainly available here and at a discount. However, if you could do with a little guidance, keep reading while we break down a few key highlights.

What to shop for in the Sony sale

One popular item that often appears on sale is the . These aren’t the latest headphones from Sony but at $280 instead of $350, they’re still very appealing. When we reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM4, we loved the fantastic noise canceling and sound quality that combined to make these hugely appealing headphones for pretty much everyone. The newer are on sale at $349 instead of $400, but we’d stick with the slightly older model at these prices. The difference between the two is more subtle than you’d think and you’ll be happy with either.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a new TV, look no further than the . It’s just one of the many Sony TVs in this sale at Best Buy so if you want something bigger, cheaper or simply different, check it out for yourself. However, we love the picture quality of the Sony Bravia XR A90J with it offering truly exceptional HDR performance and stunning detail.

For photography lovers, there are a bunch of digital cameras on sale but we’re picking out the . Usually $1,600, it’s down to $1,000 and sure to be a hit among anyone seeking out one of the best mirrorless cameras. Other models are also available if you’re looking to spend more or less but this is a good mid-range option that will suit most people.

The Sony sale at Best Buy right now is a little bit special. We know that everything Sony touches is always a high-end product so who can resist saving on such great devices? With dozens of items on sale from TVs to headphones soundbars, and cameras, this is your chance to save big on that device you’ve always wanted. Check out the full sale now by tapping the buy button below to see how you could save.

