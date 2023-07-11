There’s no shortage of Prime Day speaker deals, but you’re going to love this one — the popular Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker is down to its cheapest price this year of $35, beating the previous low of $38. Amazon slashed its original price of $60 with a $25 discount, but you’ll need to proceed with the purchase as soon as you can if you want to take advantage of the offer because stocks of the Bluetooth speaker are expected to run out fast.

Why you should buy the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker

The Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker, as you can deduce from its name, is capable of strong bass output with deep and punchy sound, despite a compact design that makes it very easy to bring with you wherever you go. It even comes with a multiway strap to attach to your bag, and like most of the best Bluetooth speakers, it’s waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating to protect it from the elements whether you’re in the city, the forest, or the beach. However, even if you’re outdoors, the speaker will still be able to provide expansive audio coverage with Sony’s Sound Diffusion Processor.

The Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass connects via Bluetooth, which is simple to use with all mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, according to our wireless speaker buying guide. If it’s connected to your smartphone, you can even use the Bluetooth speaker for hands-free calling because it comes with a built-in microphone. The wireless speaker can last up to 16 hours on a single charge, and a battery life indicator will tell you how much juice is left so you can plan on when to recharge the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass.

If you’re planning to buy a Bluetooth speaker from Amazon’s Prime Day deals, make sure it’s the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker, which will be yours for a very affordable $35. That’s the cheapest price for the audio device this year, beating the previous low of $38, following a $25 discount on its sticker price of $60. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, because there’s a high chance that stocks of the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker will not last until the end of the shopping holiday.

