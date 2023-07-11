 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this popular Sony waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $35 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker beside a swimming pool.

There’s no shortage of Prime Day speaker deals, but you’re going to love this one — the popular Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker is down to its cheapest price this year of $35, beating the previous low of $38. Amazon slashed its original price of $60 with a $25 discount, but you’ll need to proceed with the purchase as soon as you can if you want to take advantage of the offer because stocks of the Bluetooth speaker are expected to run out fast.

Why you should buy the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker

The Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker, as you can deduce from its name, is capable of strong bass output with deep and punchy sound, despite a compact design that makes it very easy to bring with you wherever you go. It even comes with a multiway strap to attach to your bag, and like most of the best Bluetooth speakers, it’s waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating to protect it from the elements whether you’re in the city, the forest, or the beach. However, even if you’re outdoors, the speaker will still be able to provide expansive audio coverage with Sony’s Sound Diffusion Processor.

The Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass connects via Bluetooth, which is simple to use with all mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, according to our wireless speaker buying guide. If it’s connected to your smartphone, you can even use the Bluetooth speaker for hands-free calling because it comes with a built-in microphone. The wireless speaker can last up to 16 hours on a single charge, and a battery life indicator will tell you how much juice is left so you can plan on when to recharge the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass.

Related

If you’re planning to buy a Bluetooth speaker from Amazon’s Prime Day deals, make sure it’s the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker, which will be yours for a very affordable $35. That’s the cheapest price for the audio device this year, beating the previous low of $38, following a $25 discount on its sticker price of $60. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, because there’s a high chance that stocks of the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker will not last until the end of the shopping holiday.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This waterproof JBL Bluetooth speaker is $60 off for Prime Day
JBL Charge 5.

Are you on the hunt for a durable Bluetooth speaker among this year's Prime Day deals? You may to look no further than Amazon's offer for the JBL Charge 5, which will be yours for an affordable $120. The $60 discount on its sticker price of $180 may not remain online until the end of the shopping holiday though, so if you don't want to risk missing out on this bargain, you're going to have to add the Bluetooth speaker to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker
JBL continues to elevate its brand as a mainstay among roundups for the best Bluetooth speakers and best wireless speakers, so you can be confident that the JBL Charge 5 won't disappoint you. The speaker delivers top-quality JBL Pro Sound with its long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators, so you'll be able to bring the party wherever you go. You'll be using a Bluetooth connection to pair the speaker with your smartphone or tablet, so you'll always be ready to play music through the JBL Charge 5.

Read more
These popular noise-canceling headphones are $60 for Prime Day
The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones on a desk.

For shoppers who are overwhelmed by the sheer number of Prime Day headphone deals, you may want to focus your attention on the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 if you want affordable but dependable noise-canceling headphones. They're available from Amazon for just $60, following a $26 discount on their original price of $86. We're not sure if stocks will remain available until the end of the shopping holiday though, so don't risk missing out if you're interested -- proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones
The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 may not have all of the necessary features to challenge the best wireless headphones, but it's got one important thing going for them -- active noise cancellation. They use dual noise-detecting microphones to pick up and block most low-frequency ambient sound, so you won't be distracted while you're listening to music or watching streaming content. There are three noise cancellation modes -- Transport to minimize the hum of an airplane engine, Outdoor to reduce traffic and wind noises, and Indoor to filter out the sound of a busy office. The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 connects to your devices though a Bluetooth connection, and Bluetooth multipoint will allow it to pair with two devices at the same time.

Read more
Bose and Sony: Our picks for the best Prime Day headphone deals
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

With so many Prime Day deals going on now that the big event has finally started, it can be hard to know where to begin. In particular, there are plenty of big price cuts on some of the best headphones around. If you've no idea where to begin, we're here to help. Below, we've picked out our very favorite headphone deal around, along with a selection of the other best deals. In no time, you'll find the right pair of cans for your ears and budget.
Our favorite Prime Day headphone deal
Bose QuietComfort 45 -- $229, was $329

The pick of the Prime Day headphone deals is the Bose QuietComfort 45. Usually priced at $329 but down to $229 right now, the wireless headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around while also offering great sound quality, a comfy build, and pretty much everything else you could want from excellent headphones.

Read more