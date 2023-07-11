Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a great buy at over $100 off

Let’s not bury the lede here: When the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone came out, they were the best headphones available. They’ve since been passed only by the new model, the XM5s. Right now these incredible headphones have a sweet discount as part of Prime Day deals. You can grab them for just $248 right now, down a full $101 from their usual price of $350. These were worth it at their most expensive — they’re an even better deal now. Grab them before Prime Day headphone deals are over.

Why you should buy Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day

If you want to read about the all of the cool features that make these headphones incredible, you should dive into our in-depth Sony WH-1000XM4 review. We’ll summarize the biggest points here too. After all, you have to decide whether to take advantage of this deal before Prime Day ends. For starters, the build is very comfortable and sturdy. Sony didn’t change the design between the XM3 and XM4 (although they did change it for the XM5). It has nice padding, adjustable cups, and a folding design that makes storage easy. The sound quality is excellent. You can expect the best from Sony. Sony added a new system into the XM4s called DSEE Extreme. This is a built-in AI that upscales lossy content like MP3 and AAC. This is great for people who stream a lot of their music on the go and don’t always have access to lossless media. The noise-cancelling is top notch. Low-end sounds are all but muted, and mid-range sounds, like conversations in a coffee shop, are significantly reduced. Play some music while noise-cancelling is on and you will be transported to your own world.

Amazon is discounting a lot of quality headphones as part of their Sony headphone sale during Prime Day. The XM4s have the best quality to price cut ratio, but the newer and the more budget friendly have sweet discounts too.

You can currently grab the Sony WH-1000XM4s for just $248, $101 off their usual price of $350. These were our favorite headphone when they came out, and they’re still fantastic. Grab them before Prime Day is over.

Editors' Recommendations