These exceptional Sony wireless headphones are over 40% off today

Sony WH-1000XM4
Shoppers who want to get top-quality wireless headphones for a relatively affordable price are highly recommended to check out Amazon’s offer for the Sony WH-1000XM4. From their original price of $348, they’re down to only $198 following a 43% discount. That’s a steal price for these noise canceling headphones, but we don’t think it’s going to last long. The offer for savings of $150 may expire as soon as tomorrow, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of one of the top Sony headphone deals we’ve seen recently, you should complete your purchase for them right now.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are currently reigning over our list of the best headphones, but their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, used to hold that spot. They’re still a worthwhile purchase by today’s standards though, as their active noise cancellation will prove to be sufficient for most people. The wireless headphones are extremely comfortable to wear, so you’ll be able to maximize their battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. They also have a quick-charging feature that replenishes up to 5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of being plugged in. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also have touch sensor controls, for an easy way of pausing and playing music, adjusting volume, and answering phone calls.

You would expect our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison to lean heavily in favor of the newer model, but the Sony WH-1000XM4 actually holds some advantages, including a more compact carrying case, a design that will allow you to fold them up, and more powerful bass. They also offer better value overall, especially if you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for cheaper than usual.

If you’re looking for headphone deals, you can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM4, especially now that they’re available from Amazon for only $198 instead of their sticker price of $348. That’s $150 in savings for an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones, so you wouldn’t want to miss out on this offer. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this 43% discount though, so if you want to get the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for nearly half-price, you should proceed with your transaction for them immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
