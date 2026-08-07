Sony WH-1000XM4C leak hints at a cheaper take on the iconic XM4, and it’s coming soon

Sony may not be done with the WH-1000XM4 just yet. According to a fresh leak via Billbil-kun, the company is preparing to launch the Sony WH-1000XM4C, a more affordable version of its hugely popular noise-canceling headphones. The upcoming model is expected to arrive in early September, with pricing reportedly set at €249.99 in Europe and £219.99 in the UK, making it significantly cheaper than the flagship WH-1000XM6.

A familiar design with a lower price

The biggest surprise isn’t the name — it’s the design. Unlike the newer XM5, which dropped the foldable hinge, the leaked WH-1000XM4C reportedly sticks closely to the original XM4’s compact, foldable form factor. That could be welcome news for users who preferred the older design, especially after Sony only brought back folding hinges with last year’s XM6.

The headphones are tipped to launch in Black, Silver, and Lavender color options while retaining many of the features that made the XM4 a fan favorite. According to the leak, buyers can expect active noise cancellation powered by Sony’s QN1 processor, Hi-Res Audio support, Spatial Audio, and the familiar touch-sensitive earcup controls for playback and volume adjustments.

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The trade-off appears to be battery life. While the original WH-1000XM4 offered up to 38 hours of playback with ANC turned off (or 30 hours with ANC enabled), the WH-1000XM4C is expected to deliver 34 hours without ANC and 27 hours with noise cancellation switched on. Everything else, however, appears to remain largely in line with the original formula.

A smart move for Sony?

To be fair, this positioning makes sense. Sony’s headphone lineup has steadily moved upmarket over the years, with the WH-1000XM6 launching at a much higher price than previous generations. The WH-1000XM4C could fill the gap for buyers who want Sony’s flagship-grade noise cancellation and audio features without paying flagship prices.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by Sony yet, so the pricing and launch window should be treated as a leak for now. Still, the rumored strategy is an interesting one. Rather than replacing the XM6, the WH-1000XM4C appears to revive one of Sony’s most popular headphone designs at a lower price point. If the leak proves accurate, it could end up becoming the sweet spot in Sony’s lineup for users who care more about value and portability than having the company’s absolute latest hardware.