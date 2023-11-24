If there is anything that bothers me, it is frequently noise. As a teen, I was pretty certain that 90% of the joy of music was how it lets you block out the world around you, letting you focus on your inner world. There’s nothing quite like the focus that comes from tuning others out. My preferred headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, are on sale for Black Friday. Usually $400, the best noise-canceling headphones are now just $330, saving you $70. I got mine during a sale season brought upon by a Prime Day event, do yourself a favor and get yours on sale, too, by simply tapping the button below. Or, continue, to hear how I arrived at these headphones.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

My journey to the Sony WH-1000XM5 started with a healthy dose of skepticism and a journey to Best Buy. By the time I got the headphones, I was well-versed in the concept of noise-cancelation and understood the science quite well, but hadn’t experienced it in a meaningful way, personally. I’d used the earbuds, which are great, nigh-on indestructible earbuds but not so strong in the ANC department. They barely dampened the sound of my fan. I began to think active noise cancelation (ANC) was a gimmick.

To catch you up, active noise-canceling headphones “listen” to your environment and pick up the soundwaves around you, then they push out the “opposite” sounds to counteract the noise. Particularly good noise-canceling headphones have good passive noise-cancelation as well, which blocks out sounds due to the physical shape of the headphones and their ability to cover your ears. The Sony WH-1000XM5 do both incredibly well, as we’ll soon see, and use an array of exterior mics to counteract sound super well.

Despite my background of skepticism towards ANC, I decided to try on the WH-1000XM5 one day at a Best Buy some distance from my home. When they turned on, the loud store… disappeared? It is a hard feeling to describe, but you can feel the peace when you put these headphones on. I spent some time tapping the ANC on and off, on and off, experiencing the peace and quiet come and go, come and go, admittedly a bit mystified. I’ve been enjoying them for moments of extra quiet, or to focus on difficult tasks, ever since.

As mentioned, I got my Sony WH-1000XM5 during a sale. If I recall correctly, they were about $350. You should get yours on sale, too. Right now, they’re $330 for Black Friday deals, which is $70 down from their normal price. Just tap the button below to discover them yourself, but don’t wait too long, as this deal will pass.

