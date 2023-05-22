Amazon slashes the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

If you’re planning to buy a new pair of headphones, we can’t recommend the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones enough. They’re even better if you can take advantage of Amazon’s 13% discount that pulls their price down to $348 from $400, for savings of $52. We don’t expect the offer to last long because of the headphones’ popularity, so if you’re interested, you’ll need to add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

There are a lot of reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are on top of our list of the best headphones, such as their excellent wireless audio and very comfortable design. They also provide outstanding active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block external sounds, with a Speak-to-Chat function that automatically stops your music and lets in ambient sound as soon as you begin a conversation. For your convenience, the wireless headphones come with touch controls for pausing and playing, adjusting volume, and activating your preferred voice assistant. The Sony WH-1000XM5 can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, while a multi-point connection will let you use the wireless headphones with several devices and easily switch between them.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison, the advantages of the latest version of the wireless headphones include their lighter weight, new synthetic leather that improves comfort for extended wear, improved quick-charge capability that replenishes three hours of usage after just three minutes, noticeably superior noise-canceling performance, and better audio quality for both calls and music. The Sony WH-1000XM5 don’t fold up like the Sony WH-1000XM4 though, but they make up for that with their sleeker lines and fresher look.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are currently available from Amazon at 13% off, which is equivalent to a $52 reduction on their original price of $400 so you’ll only have to pay $348. This is one of the top headphone deals in the market right now, which is why you need to hurry with your purchase. The retailer’s stocks of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are probably running low, so before they get sold out, hurry up and send in your order.

