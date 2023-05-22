 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon slashes the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’re planning to buy a new pair of headphones, we can’t recommend the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones enough. They’re even better if you can take advantage of Amazon’s 13% discount that pulls their price down to $348 from $400, for savings of $52. We don’t expect the offer to last long because of the headphones’ popularity, so if you’re interested, you’ll need to add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

There are a lot of reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are on top of our list of the best headphones, such as their excellent wireless audio and very comfortable design. They also provide outstanding active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block external sounds, with a Speak-to-Chat function that automatically stops your music and lets in ambient sound as soon as you begin a conversation. For your convenience, the wireless headphones come with touch controls for pausing and playing, adjusting volume, and activating your preferred voice assistant. The Sony WH-1000XM5 can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, while a multi-point connection will let you use the wireless headphones with several devices and easily switch between them.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison, the advantages of the latest version of the wireless headphones include their lighter weight, new synthetic leather that improves comfort for extended wear, improved quick-charge capability that replenishes three hours of usage after just three minutes, noticeably superior noise-canceling performance, and better audio quality for both calls and music. The Sony WH-1000XM5 don’t fold up like the Sony WH-1000XM4 though, but they make up for that with their sleeker lines and fresher look.

Related

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are currently available from Amazon at 13% off, which is equivalent to a $52 reduction on their original price of $400 so you’ll only have to pay $348. This is one of the top headphone deals in the market right now, which is why you need to hurry with your purchase. The retailer’s stocks of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are probably running low, so before they get sold out, hurry up and send in your order.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are $50 off right now
A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

Some of the best wireless headphones on the market are on sale today. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are currently $50, bringing the price down to $279. These aren't cheap headphones, but you'll be blown away by the sound quality and noise cancelling. Read more about the headphones below, then head over to Best Buy and grab this deal before it's sold out.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones
The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, which is expected as Bose is the company that pioneered the technology's development. With their six external microphones and enhanced signal processing, turning on ANC blocks all the unwanted sound from your surroundings so that you can concentrate on your music or your work. There's also an Aware Mode that does the opposite -- it lets all the sound in without having to take off the wireless headphones, which will come in handy in situations such as crossing the street and engaging in sudden conversations. The Bose QuietComfort 45 also offer extreme comfort with their pleatless cushions, earcup caps, and synthetic leather, so you won't mind wearing them for several hours each day.

Read more
These Belkin earbuds just had their price slashed from $120 to $28
belkin soundform freedom earbuds deal woot may 2023 true wireless lifestyle press image

Everyone needs a pair of true wireless earbuds. Why? Because as the name implies, they are truly wireless and they're great in just about any scenario, you're untethered while wearing them and your limits know no bounds. You can use them during a conference or meeting while working remotely, to listen to music while working out or doing yard work, or even just to watch shows during some downtime.

You'll notice that the best wireless earbuds deals or even budget true wireless earbuds come from a variety of brands, not just well-known ones like Apple, Samsung, or Sony. Like this next Belkin earbuds deal from Woot!, which has you saving $92 on a pair of wireless earbuds. Usually $120, the Belkin SoundForm Freedom true wireless earbuds are yours for just $28. Hurry, when they sell out the deal is gone.

Read more
This Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV just had its price slashed to $750
samsung 65 inch q60b qled 4k tv deal best buy may 2023 resized

It's always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup with a better screen as there's no shortage of TV deals online. Here's one that you wouldn't want to miss -- Best Buy's $150 discount for the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to $750 from its original price of $900. There's no information on when the offer will end, but since this involved a Samsung TV, we're expecting stocks to go quickly. If you're interested in taking advantage of the price cut, you'll have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV
Samsung is the de facto market leader among the best TV brands, with QLED displays as its calling card. You'll be able to appreciate the technology's benefits on the 65-inch screen of the Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV, as the additional layer of quantum dots behind its LCD matrix but in front of the backlight create increased brightness and more natural colors, as explained by our 4K TV buying guide. In our QLED versus OLED comparison, QLED TVs like the Samsung Q60B are unmatched in terms of brightness, they promise longer life spans and no risk of screen burn-ins, and they are more affordable on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

Read more