Our favorite wireless noise-canceling headphones are $50 off

Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
Sony

One of our favorite headphone deals is any time the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale and that’s exactly what’s happening right now. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $350, saving you $50 off the regular price of $400. The kind of headphones that no one should live without, this is a great offer if you want the best listening experience. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Known as the “new boss”, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are truly great headphones. Thanks to its light and rigid precision-engineered driver unit, you get improved high-frequency sensitivity which leads to more natural sound quality. What that means for you is these are some of the best headphones around so everything sounds fantastic. It’s the kind of experience where you’ll feel like you’re rediscovering old favorites aurally.

On top of great sound quality, you also get all the benefits of exceptional Active Noise Cancelation. Eight microphones help cancel out noise as needed making these some of the best noise-canceling headphones around, especially if you travel regularly. Such great sound quality and crispness extends to calls too with precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing meaning the person on the other end can hear you clearly, even if it’s noisy where you are.

None of this would matter much if the Sony WH-1000XM5 weren’t a great fit but they’re very comfortable. Lightweight with newly developed soft fit leather, they fit snugly around your head without feeling like they’re squeezing down. Other useful features include instant pause and instant play any time you put them on or take them off, speak-to-chat functionality, and Multipoint connectivity so you can pair them with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. 30 hours of battery life will also keep you happy for a long time.

Simply put, you can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM5. The headphones everyone deserves in their life, they’re a little more affordable right now at Best Buy. Usually priced at $400, they’re down to $350 so you save $50. Don’t miss out on an exciting level of sound quality.

