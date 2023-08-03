There’s a rare deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones today

The massively popular Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones rarely appear in headphone deals, so if you’ve had your eye on them for quite a while, you’re in luck because they’re currently $51 off on Walmart. From their original price of $400, you’ll only have to pay $349, but only if you hurry because we don’t expect stocks to last long. You’re going to miss out on the offer if you take too long, so don’t hesitate — add the wireless headphones to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

The best headphones that you can buy right now are the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, and it’s not even close. At the heart is their outstanding wireless sound, supported by top-quality active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block all unwanted sound, as well as crystal-clear hands-free calling using four beamforming microphones and advanced audio signal processing. The wireless headphones also offer Bluetooth multipoint connection so that you can quickly switch between different devices, touch controls for functions like adjusting volume and calling your digital assistant, and Speak-to-Chat and Quick Attention features to stop your music and let ambient sound in without having to take them off.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones come with a lightweight and ultra-comfortable design that will allow you to wear them for several hours at a time, which will likely happen a lot because their battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge. Quick charging technology replenishes 3 hours of usage after just 3 minutes of being plugged in, so the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones will rarely be out of commission.

If you’re planning to buy new wireless headphones, you should go for the Sony WH-1000XM5 if you can afford them. There’s a higher possibility of that because they’re on sale from Walmart with a rare $51 discount that pulls their price down to just $349 from $400. However, because of their well-deserved popularity, we’re not expecting stocks of the wireless headphones to last long — they may be gone as soon as tonight. Don’t lose this chance to get them with a price cut — buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones right now.

