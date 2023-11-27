 Skip to main content
Sony’s best wireless headphones are $70 off for Cyber Monday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5, the brand’s best wireless headphones, is currently available with a $70 discount from Best Buy’s Cyber Monday headphone deals. Instead of $400, you’ll only have to pay $330, which is a steal for all of the features that you’ll get from them. There’s always high demand when they go on sale, so you’ll need to act fast as we’re not sure how long stocks will last. These wireless headphones are probably flying off the shelves with their lowered price for the shopping event, which means you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

It doesn’t look like the Sony WH-1000XM5 will get knocked off their throne in our roundup of the best headphones any time soon. They’ve got it all — a classy and modern design, a very comfortable fit, and excellent sound, among many other important characteristics. They also offer best-in-class active noise cancellation, which is one of the primary features discussed by our headphone buying guide, as well as a very good battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge with three hours of usage replenished by just three minutes of charging.

The predecessor of the Sony WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4, are now cheaper, but according to our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison, you’d want to go for the latest version of Sony’s flagship wireless headphones for their sleeker lines and fresher look, improved comfort with their lighter weight and new synthetic leather, superior ANC performance with automatic optimization based on your environment, and better call and sound quality. All that makes the higher price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 worth it.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

There are a lot of reasons why you’d want to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5, but here’s another one — they’re on sale from Best Buy at $70 off for Cyber Monday, which slashes their price to just $330 from $400. Sure, you can get other wireless headphones with ANC for a cheaper price, but if you want premium quality and one of the best listening experience that you can get, the Sony WH-1000XM5 should be at the top of your wish list. We’re not sure if this bargain will remain available until the end of the shopping event though, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction right now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
