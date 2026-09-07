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Sony WH-CH730N and WH-CH530 get longer battery life, new colors, and better calls

The WH-CH730N gets up to 75 hours of battery life, while the WH-CH530 stretches to 55 hours

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Sony WH-CH730N headphones launched
Sony

Sony is refreshing the more affordable end of its wireless headphone lineup. The company has launched the WH-CH730N and WH-CH530, successors to the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 respectively.

We first heard about both headphones in July, when import documents revealed their model numbers and several expected colors. At the time, there was no information about battery life, audio upgrades, or connectivity changes. Now Sony has filled in those blanks.

The WH-CH730N gets a big battery upgrade

The WH-CH730N offers up to 50 hours of battery life with noise cancellation switched on and as much as 75 hours without it. Its predecessor topped out at 35 hours, so Sony has made a sizeable improvement here.

Sony WH-CH730N in a suitcase
Sony

Sony has also added a foldable design while keeping the weight at about 207 grams. Dual Noise Sensor technology handles ANC, while Ambient Sound, which is what Sony calls its transparency mode, can be adjusted across 20 levels. Adaptive Sound Control can also change those settings based on where the headphones are being used.

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Sound customization includes DSEE, a 10-band equalizer, Game EQ presets, and 360 Reality Audio. Bluetooth 6.0, LE Audio, Auracast, multipoint, Fast Pair, and Swift Pair are also supported. Call quality gets some attention too. Precise Voice Pickup uses beamforming microphones and AI processing to isolate the wearer’s voice, while a redesigned microphone structure helps cut wind noise.

The WH-CH530 keeps things simple

Electronics, Headphones, Adult
Sony

The WH-CH530 remains an on-ear pair without active noise cancellation. Battery life rises from 50 hours on the WH-CH520 to 55 hours, while a three-minute charge provides up to 1.5 hours of playback. The older model already offered multipoint, EQ controls, DSEE, and the same quick-charge figure.

Electronics, Headphones, Clothing
Sony

Sony has added Bluetooth 6.0, LE Audio, Auracast, a 10-band EQ, Game EQ, and AI-based noise reduction for calls. The headphones weigh about 150 grams and come in Black, Cobalt, Mint, White, Pink, and Coral.

The WH-CH730N costs $179.99, while the WH-CH530 comes in at $69.99. Both are available from September through Sony, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. Oat for the WH-CH730N and Coral and Mint for the WH-CH530 are limited to Sony and Amazon.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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