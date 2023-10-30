 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These Sony noise-canceling headphones are more than 50% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sony's WH-XB910N noise-canceling wireless headphones.
Sony / Sony

If you want your next purchase from headphone deals to come with noise cancelling, you should set your sights on the Sony WH-XB910N. In one of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, the wireless headphones are down to a very affordable $120, which is less than half their sticker price of $250. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this $130 discount though, and when it disappears, we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance at it during the upcoming shopping holiday. To get the noise-canceling headphones for much cheaper than usual, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones

The Sony WH-XB910N aren’t as powerful as the Sony WH-1000XM5, which sit on top of our roundup of the best headphones and featured in our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, but they’re an affordable pair of wireless headphones that offer active noise cancellation. They use feedforward and feedback mics on each side to be able to block external sounds, so you can focus on your task at hand or on the music that you’re listening to. If you need to talk to someone, you can activate Quick Attention mode by placing your hand over the right earcup — this lowers the volume and deactivates ANC so you can communicate without having to take off the wireless headphones.

The comfortable synthetic leather and structure of the soft, oval-shaped earpads will allow you to wear the Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones the whole day, which is possible because they can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. The wireless headphones are also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, which you can call with a simple touch, among the other controls that you can access on the touch panel at their side.

Related

The Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones are featured in one of the most attractive Sony headphone deals in the market right now. Best Buy has slashed their price to less than half with a $130 discount on their original price of $250, making them extremely affordable at just $120. They’re not going to stay this cheap for long, even as part of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, so to make sure that you don’t miss out, you’re going to have to complete the transaction without hesitation.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Polk Audio soundbar is on sale for $200 at Best Buy
Polk React Soundbar

After taking advantage of soundbar deals to improve your home theater setup's audio, you'll instantly hear the difference. If you're interested, then you may want to check out Best Buy's offer for the Polk Audio React soundbar. From its original price of $270, it's down to a more affordable $200. We're not sure how much time is remaining for the $70 discount, but to make sure that you're able to pocket the savings, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Polk Audio React soundbar
The Polk Audio React soundbar is sleek and slim, so you won't have trouble finding a spot for it, but the audio that it delivers will definitely make an impact. Inside it is a six-driver array that creates Dolby and DTS virtual surround sound, and that's without any additional speakers. If you're willing to spend more, you can combine the Polk Audio React soundbar with the brand's SR2 wireless surround sound speakers and/or the Polk Audio React wireless subwoofer for a complete setup in your home, and the best part is you wouldn't need to deal with any cables.

Read more
6 early Black Friday headphone deals happening right now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there are already some early Black Friday headphone deals that you can shop right now if you badly need a new pair. Here are some of our top picks to help you decide what to buy, but you'll need to hurry because we're not sure until when these offers will last. Once you've chosen any of these bargains, you should proceed with the purchase immediately to make sure that you don't miss out on the savings.
JBL Live 660NC -- $100, was $200

For affordable wireless headphones with active noise cancellation, you can go for the JBL Live 660NC. It can block external sounds, but it also offers Ambient Aware technology to let you hear your surroundings when necessary, and TalkThru mode when music volume is lowered and speech is amplified when you need to talk to somebody. The wireless headphones can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, with just 10 minutes of charging replenishing 4 hours of usage.

Read more
Best noise-canceling earbuds for 2023: from Sony, Soundcore, Jabra, and more
Sony WF-1000XM5 in silver.

Generally speaking, earbuds are the go-to earphones for many people because of their compact form. They charge in their case and you can pop them in your pocket or purse for glorious sound without lugging a big pair of headphones around. But for a truly immersive and stress-relieving experience, what you really need is a pair of the best noise-canceling earbuds.

Today's noise-canceling earbuds are pretty advanced and feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that can be fine-tuned to your liking with varying levels of canceling. They also feature sound passthrough features, also known as transparency mode, that allow you to let in, and even amplify, outside sounds and conversations; many even do this automatically.

Read more