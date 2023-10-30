These Sony noise-canceling headphones are more than 50% off

If you want your next purchase from headphone deals to come with noise cancelling, you should set your sights on the Sony WH-XB910N. In one of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, the wireless headphones are down to a very affordable $120, which is less than half their sticker price of $250. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this $130 discount though, and when it disappears, we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance at it during the upcoming shopping holiday. To get the noise-canceling headphones for much cheaper than usual, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones

The Sony WH-XB910N aren’t as powerful as the Sony WH-1000XM5, which sit on top of our roundup of the best headphones and featured in our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, but they’re an affordable pair of wireless headphones that offer active noise cancellation. They use feedforward and feedback mics on each side to be able to block external sounds, so you can focus on your task at hand or on the music that you’re listening to. If you need to talk to someone, you can activate Quick Attention mode by placing your hand over the right earcup — this lowers the volume and deactivates ANC so you can communicate without having to take off the wireless headphones.

The comfortable synthetic leather and structure of the soft, oval-shaped earpads will allow you to wear the Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones the whole day, which is possible because they can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. The wireless headphones are also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, which you can call with a simple touch, among the other controls that you can access on the touch panel at their side.

The Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones are featured in one of the most attractive Sony headphone deals in the market right now. Best Buy has slashed their price to less than half with a $130 discount on their original price of $250, making them extremely affordable at just $120. They’re not going to stay this cheap for long, even as part of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, so to make sure that you don’t miss out, you’re going to have to complete the transaction without hesitation.

Editors' Recommendations